Pokemon GO Ferroseed Incense Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO Ferroseed Incense Day is on the horizon. Ferroseed is the main highlight of this event, but you will also come across other Pocket Monsters in the wild. You can participate in the Ferroseed Incense Day event on May 26, 2024, from 11 am to 5 pm local time.

In this article, we will walk you through the best tips to help you make the most out of the Pokemon GO Ferroseed Incense Day event.

All bonuses during the Pokemon GO Ferroseed Incense Day event

Ferroseed in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will enjoy the following bonuses during the Ferroseed Incense Day event:

Incenses will attract Ferroseed more frequently.

Ferroseed will enjoy an increased Shiny rate.

Daily Adventure Incense used during the event will enjoy 2x duration time.

Best tips for the Pokemon GO Ferroseed Incense Day event

If you don't have Incense in your inventory to use during the event, you can buy one from the in-game shop for one PokeCoin. Along with the free Daily Adventure Incense, you will get 90 minutes worth of Incense during this event without spending any money.

If you want more Incense for the event without spending money, it is advisable to put Pokemon in Gyms to earn 50 PokeCoins every day. You can get one Incense for 40 PokeCoins. Buying larger packs will give you a small discount.

This event is great for working on your Platinum Punk Girl (Catch 2,500 Poison-type Pokemon), Platinum Gardener (Catch 2,500 Grass-type Pokemon), and Platinum Rail Staff (Catch 2,500 Steel-type Pokemon) Medals.

Best Pokemon to catch during the Pokemon GO Ferroseed Incense Day event

The following Pokemon are worth catching during the Ferroseed Incense Day event:

Ferroseed: It evolves into Ferrothorn, ranked #80 in the Ultra League.

Tangela: It evolves into Tangrowth which is a top 10 Grass-type attacker.

Phantump: It evolves into Trevenant, ranked #48 in the Great League and #45 in the Ultra League.

Morelull: Catching this monster will give you 500 Stardust.

Aron: It evolves into Aggron and Mega Aggron is the best Steel-type attacker.

Beldum: It evolves into Metagross, which is the second-best Steel-type attacker. Metagross is ranked #52 in the Master League.

Shieldon: It evolves into Bastiodon, ranked #15 in the Great League.

Ferroseed (Image via Niantic)

You will also encounter monsters from the Ultra Space Wonders event. Consider reading our Ultra Space Wonders preparation guide to learn about the best spawns from this event.

Best Mega Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Ferroseed Incense Day event

For this event, you can use a Grass or Steel-type Mega Evolution to increase your Candy earnings. For Grass-type monsters, you can Mega Evolve one of the following monsters:

Mega Sceptile

Mega Venusaur

Mega Abomasnow

Primal Groudon

For Steel-type Pokemon, you can Mega Evolve:

Mega Steelix

Mega Scizor

Mega Aggron

That concludes everything you need to know about the Ferroseed Incense Day event. Consider reading our other Pokemon GO articles: