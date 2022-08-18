Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Finale spawns and shiny Pokemon

Pokemon GO Fest 2022 will conclude on August 27, 2022, but not without some fanfare. In addition to a slew of fun activities, trainers will see the return of several Pokemon and even the debut of a few new shiny forms.

A large number of Pokemon will be available throughout Pokemon GO Fest's finale from 10 am to 6 pm local time. They will be arranged through various habitat hours, and some will be making their appearances in raids.

Furthermore, trainers who have purchased a ticket for the event will gain access to certain Pokemon as well, including certain shiny forms that won't appear for free players.

Pokemon GO: Every Pokemon appearing during GO Fest's finale

Shaymin returns from its earlier Pokemon GO Fest appearance (Image via Niantic)

Even Pokemon GO trainers who haven't purchased a ticket for GO Fest's finale will have more than enough Pokemon to encounter, catch, and battle over the course of the eight-hour event.

A few shiny Pokemon will be making their own appearances, and trainers will want to seize the opportunity to capture these new shinies before they become more challenging to encounter after the event concludes. Whether trainers are searching in the wild or in raids, they'll have plenty of Pokemon to capture.

Wild Pokemon by Habitat Hour

Pheromosa Hour - Shaymin Scarf Pikachu*, Scyther*, Pinsir*, Sudowoodo*, Hitmontop*, Meditite*, Anorith*, Kricketot*, Woobat*, Karrablast*

- Shaymin Scarf Pikachu*, Scyther*, Pinsir*, Sudowoodo*, Hitmontop*, Meditite*, Anorith*, Kricketot*, Woobat*, Karrablast* Buzzwole Hour - Shaymin Scarf Pikachu*, Machop*, Geodude*, Hitmonlee*, Hitmonchan*, Magmar*, Numel*, Cranidos, Drilbur, Axew*

- Shaymin Scarf Pikachu*, Machop*, Geodude*, Hitmonlee*, Hitmonchan*, Magmar*, Numel*, Cranidos, Drilbur, Axew* Xurkitree Hour - Shaymin Scarf Pikachu*, Electabuzz*, Electrike*, Shinx*, Lileep*, Burmy (Sandy)*, Combee*, Foongus*, Joltik, Shelmet*, Stunfisk

- Shaymin Scarf Pikachu*, Electabuzz*, Electrike*, Shinx*, Lileep*, Burmy (Sandy)*, Combee*, Foongus*, Joltik, Shelmet*, Stunfisk Nihilego Hour - Bulbasaur*, Shaymin Scarf Pikachu*, Clefairy*, Tentacool*, Chansey*, Tangela*, Omanyte*, Chikorita*, Turtwig*, Burmy (Plant)*, Munna*, Frillish, Swirlix*, Skrelp

* = Shiny form is also available

Raid Pokemon by Difficulty

One Star Raids - Shaymin Scarf Pikachu*, Axew*, Rockruff*

- Shaymin Scarf Pikachu*, Axew*, Rockruff* Three Stair Raids - Snorlax*, Slamanece, Druddigon*, Dartrix, Torracat, Brionne

- Snorlax*, Slamanece, Druddigon*, Dartrix, Torracat, Brionne Five Star Raids - Pheromosa (10 am-12 pm), Buzzwole (12 pm-2 pm), Xurkitree (2 pm-4 pm), All available Ultra Beasts (Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree) (4 pm-6 pm).

Ticket Holder Exclusive Pokemon

Pheromosa Hour - Galarian Mr. Mime, Unown B*, Unown G*, Unown N*, Unown O*, Unown P*, Unown S*, Unown X*, Pansage*.

- Galarian Mr. Mime, Unown B*, Unown G*, Unown N*, Unown O*, Unown P*, Unown S*, Unown X*, Pansage*. Buzzwole Hour - Unown B*, Unown G*, Unown N*, Unown O*, Unown P*, Unown S*, Unown X*, Torkoal, Pansear*.

- Unown B*, Unown G*, Unown N*, Unown O*, Unown P*, Unown S*, Unown X*, Torkoal, Pansear*. Xurkitree Hour - Unown B*, Unown G*, Unown N*, Unown O*, Unown P*, Unown S*, Unown X*, Kink*, Panpour*.

- Unown B*, Unown G*, Unown N*, Unown O*, Unown P*, Unown S*, Unown X*, Kink*, Panpour*. Nihilego Hour - Unown B*, Unown G*, Unown N*, Unown O*, Unown P*, Unown S*, Unown X*, Tropius, Frillish.

With so many Pokemon to capture in Pokemon GO, trainers will want to stock up on Pokeballs, incense, and lure modules. There are plenty of Pokemon and shinies to obtain, so eight hours may not even be enough time to catch them all.

However, trainers will certainly do their best, and this is one of the finest opportunities to capture certain Pokemon before they become much rarer when the event concludes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi