Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Finale schedule

Pokemon GO Fest 2022 has enjoyed a multi-month period of festivities, but all good things must come to an end. Fortunately for trainers, the conclusion of GO Fest 2022 will offer plenty of incentives for participants.

Beginning on August 27, 2022 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time, Pokemon GO trainers from around the world will be able to participate. Tickets are available through the in-game shop for $10.99, and they will provide trainers with additional gameplay and incentives. Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a breakdown of the upcoming event's schedule in order to enjoy all the action.

Pokemon GO Fest 2022's Finale schedule breakdown: New Pokemon, raids, and special stickers

The Ultra Beasts return for GO Fest's Finale (Image via Niantic)

During Pokemon GO Fest's Finale, there will be events and festivities available to free players, as well as additional gameplay for those who purchase a ticket. It's also worth noting that players who purchased GO Fest 2022 tickets during June will already have access to these gameplay benefits. However, even players in the free tier have more than enough to enjoy, and trainers worldwide will want to capitalize on the event for the bonuses and rare Pokemon it offers.

Free Experience Schedule

During the event, trainers will gain access to a special and short research story.

A new photobomb Pokemon will appear when players take snapshots.

Shiny Munna will be making its appearance in the wild for lucky players that encounter it.

New avatar items will be released based on the Ultra Beasts Nihilego and Buzzwole, as well as the GO Ultra Recon Squad.

Special stickers will be available via opening gifts, spinning Pokestops, and purchasing them in the in-game shop.

All Ultra Beast encounters will feature Beast Balls to make capturing them easier.

From 10:00 am to 12:00 pm local time, players will encounter the Pheromosoa habitat. Pokemon such as Pikachu, Scyther, Hitmontop, Karrablast, Meditite, and more will be available to catch in the wild.

From 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm local time, players will participate in the Buzzwole habitat. This habitat includes wild Pokemon such as Shaymin Scarf Pikachu, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Magmar, Drilbur, Cranidos, and Axew.

From 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm local time, Pokemon GO trainers will transition to the Xurkitree habitat. Pokemon found in the wild during this time include Electabuzz, Electrike, Shinx, Foongus, Shelmet, Joltik, and Stunfisk.

From 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm local time, trainers will take part in the Nihilego habitat. Wild Pokemon include Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Turtwig, Skrelp, Frillish, Chansey, and Tangela, among others.

New raids will be available during the entire event, including the reappearance of the Ultra Beasts Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree.

Ticketed Experience Schedule

In addition to Munna, Pokemon GO Fest ticket holders will be able to encounter shiny Unown N and X in the wild.

Spin photodiscs at Pokestops for free daily raid passes.

Players can receive a surprise for up to five snapshots per day.

Winning an in-person raid will yield an additional 5,000 XP.

Incense activated during the event will last two hours.

Trainers who spin Pokestop and gym photo discs will receive three times as much XP.

When eggs are placed in incubators during the event's hours, their walking distances will be halved.

Beginning at 10:00 am local time, trainers who have previously caught Sky Forme Shaymin will be able to transition it to its Land Forme and vice versa.

Ticket holders for Pokemon GO Fest 2022 will also receive three individual Special Research Stories in addition to the one afforded to free players. These research stories occur along the same hours as the habitat hours and will release to trainers in sequence as they complete the research stories for each habitat hour.

Ticket-holding trainers will be able to gain exclusive access to certain Pokemon when their incense is active, including various forms of Unown, Galarian Mr. Mime, Torkoal, Klink, and Tropius.

With so much in store, trainers will have plenty to look forward to in the coming week before Pokemon GO Fest concludes for the year. Players should make sure to stock up on items and power up their Pokemon, since there will be plenty of battling and capturing to be done until the final moments of the event.

