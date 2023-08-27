Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global Sky High and Super Sky High Special Research: All tasks and rewards

With Day 2 of Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global coming online around the world, trainers are being treated to the worldwide debut of Mega Rayquaza. Getting this unique mega evolved formidable beast is slightly more difficult than the normal mega evolved ones. Players need to teach Rayquaza the Dragon Ascent move to be able to mega evolve it. To that effect, Niantic has made Special Research questlines available for trainers to get it.

Two Special Research questlines are available - the free Sky High questline and the ticketed Super Sky High questline. Ticket holders will be able to get the latter once they have completed the former.

How to complete Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global Sky High Special Research: All tasks and rewards

Expand Tweet

The available tasks and rewards for the event-exclusive Sky High Special Research in Pokemon GO are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

GO Fest 2023: Sky High - Step 1 of 2

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 20x Poke Ball

Catch 3 Pokemon - 3x Nanab Berry

Complete 2 Field Research tasks - 100 XP

Rewards: 3x Potion, 1x Meteorite, 100x Stardust

GO Fest 2023: Sky High - Step 2 of 2

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 3x Revives

Use a Super Effective Charged Attack - 3x Super Potion

Participate in a Raid Battle - 3x Max Revive

Rewards: 1x Silver Pinap Berry, 5x Rayquaza Sticker, 1x Golden Razz Berry

How to complete Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global Super Sky High Special Research: All tasks and rewards

The available tasks and rewards for the ticket-exclusive Super Sky High Special Research in Pokemon GO are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

GO Fest 2023: Super Sky High - Step 1 of 5

Explore 1 km - 3x Super Potion

Complete 2 Field Research tasks - 23x Poke Ball

Visit 10 PokeStops or Gyms - 2x Lucky Egg

Rewards: 2x Fast TM, 1x Meteorite, 2x Charged TM

GO Fest 2023: Super Sky High - Step 2 of 5

Earn 3840 Stardust - 20x Rayquaza Candy

Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokemon - Goomy encounter

Power up 10 Flying-type Pokemon - 384x Stardust

Rewards: 3x Hyper Potion, 2x Premium Battle Pass, 3x Revive

GO Fest 2023: Super Sky High - Step 3 of 5

Use 3 Super Effective Charged Attacks - 3x Max Revive

Battle in 5 raids - 3x Max Potion

Win a Mega Raid - 100x Rayquaza Mega Energy

Rewards: 2x Golden Razz Berry, 100x Rayquaza Mega Energy, 2x Silver Pinap Berry

GO Fest 2023: Super Sky High - Step 4 of 5

Catch 10 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokemon - 10x Kyogre Candy

Catch 10 Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokemon - 10x Groudon Candy

Catch 10 Flying, Psychic, or Dragon-type Pokemon - 10x Rayquaza Candy

Rewards: 100x Primal Alpha Energy, 100x Primal Omega Energy, 200x Rayquaza Mega Energy

GO Fest 2023: Super Sky High - Step 5 of 5

Power up Pokemon 20 times - 10x Rayquaza Candy

Use 10 Super Effective Charged Attacks - 10x Rayquaza Candy XL

Win 5 Raids - 3x Rare Candy

Rewards: 1x Elite Fast TM, 1x Rare Candy XL, 1x Elite Charged TM

Expand Tweet

Our GO Fest 2023 Global guide covers everything that Pokemon GO trainers need to know about the ongoing worldwide event.

Apart from these Special Researches, players can dive into the ticketed Fascinating Facets questline to get hold of Diancie and Diancie Mega Energy.

They can also participate in the habitat-themed Collection Challenges to acquire useful in-game resources and rare Pokemon encounters.