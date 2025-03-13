The Pokemon GO Festival of Colors India Timed Research is available to players in the region starting 10 am local time on March 13, 2025. It will be in the game for you to complete the tasks and reap the rewards until 8 pm local time on March 17. The quest is four pages long and offers three branches beyond the first page.

Ad

This article covers all the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors India Timed Research.

Also read: Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025 preparation guide

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Festival of Colors India Timed Research tasks and rewards (Exclusive branching Research)

Festival of Colors India Timed Research Step 1 of 4

Spin a PokéStop or Gym - 750 XP

Rewards: 2,025 XP, 2,025 Stardust

Ad

Trending

Beyond this, you must choose between three paths: Yellow, Red, and Blue.

Spark, Blanche, and Candela themed quests and rewards (Image via TPC)

Choose Yellow

Ad

Festival of Colors India Timed Research Step 2 of 4 (Choose Yellow)

Use 5 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon - Poke Ball × 15

Use 5 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon - Spark Sticker × 3

Use 5 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokemon - Rare Candy × 2

Rewards: Pawmi, 500 XP, 500 Stardust

Festival of Colors India Timed Research Step 3 of 4 (Choose Yellow)

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - Poké Ball × 20

Take a snapshot with your buddy - Spark Sticker × 3

Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokemon - Golden Razz Berry × 2

Rewards: Joltik, 500 XP, 500 Stardust

Ad

Festival of Colors India Timed Research Step 4 of 4 (Choose Yellow)

Explore 2 km - Poke Ball × 25

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Spark Sticker × 3

Spin a PokeStop you haven't visited before - Silver Pinap Berry × 2

Rewards: Helioptile, Premium Battle Pass × 1, 500 XP

Also read: How to get Kurta Pikachu in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Choose Red

Festival of Colors India Timed Research Step 2 of 4 (Choose Red)

Use 5 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon - Poke Ball × 15

Use 5 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon - Candela Sticker × 3

Use 5 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokemon - Rare Candy × 2

Rewards: Darumaka, 500 XP, 500 Stardust

Ad

Festival of Colors India Timed Research Step 3 of 4 (Choose Red)

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - Poké Ball × 20

Take a snapshot with your buddy - Candela Sticker × 3

Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokemon - Golden Razz Berry × 2

Rewards: Slugma, 500 XP, 500 Stardust

Festival of Colors India Timed Research Step 4 of 4 (Choose Red)

Explore 2 km - Poke Ball × 25

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Candela Sticker × 3

Spin a PokeStop you haven't visited before - Silver Pinap Berry × 2

Rewards: Fletchling, Premium Battle Pass × 1, 500 XP

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025 preparation guide

Choose Blue

Festival of Colors India Timed Research Step 2 of 4 (Choose Blue)

Use 5 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon - Poke Ball × 15

Use 5 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon - Blanche Sticker × 3

Use 5 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokemon - Rare Candy × 2

Rewards: Horsea, 500 XP, 500 Stardust

Festival of Colors India Timed Research Step 3 of 4 (Choose Blue)

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - Poké Ball × 20

Take a snapshot with your buddy - Blanche Sticker × 3

Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokemon - Golden Razz Berry × 2

Rewards: Marill, 500 XP, 500 Stardust

Ad

Festival of Colors India Timed Research Step 4 of 4 (Choose Blue)

Explore 2 km - Poke Ball × 25

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Blanche Sticker × 3

Spin a PokeStop you haven't visited before - Silver Pinap Berry × 2

Rewards: Swablu, Premium Battle Pass × 1, 500 XP

In other news, Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details have been announced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨