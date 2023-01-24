Pokemon GO Floatzel raid guide (January 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Hailing from the Sinnoh region, Floatzel is a Water-type Pokemon whose prior form Buizel can be commonly found. In Pokemon GO, Floatzel will be appearing as a 3-star raid boss in the immediate future.

While Floatzel may not be a top-tier battle option, you may still want to capture it to fill out your Pokedex. Additionally, Floatzel is far from the worst Water-type in Pokemon GO, and it can fulfill a niche role when called upon.

Given this information, you now have a good opportunity to defeat Floatzel in a raid and capture it for later use. However, to ensure that you defeat Floatzel quickly, you'll want to use the right team of counters.

Countering Raid Boss Floatzel in Pokemon GO

A quality Grass-type like Roserade can deal heavy damage to Floatzel in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Water-type, Floatzel is weak to Electric and Grass-type moves and Pokemon. This may not be a huge number of weaknesses, but fortunately, Electric and Grass-type species aren't too tough to find in Pokemon GO. Even with a raid boss boost, Floatzel won't be able to take sustained Grass or Electric-type damage for long, leading to more time left on the raid clock and better rewards for the participating trainers.

Top Pokemon counters against Floatzel:

Xurkitree

Roserade

Tapu Bulu

Kartana

Electivire

Magnezone

Zekrom

Thundurus

Simisage

Venusaur

Tangrowth

Breloom

Raikou

Chesnaught

Tapu Koko

Luxray

Sceptile

Zapdos

Exeggutor

Zarude

Leavanny

Manectric

Vikavolt

Jolteon

Top move counters against Floatzel:

Thunder Shock

Bullet Seed

Razor Leaf

Charge Beam

Spark

Volt Switch

Vine Whip

Thunder Fang

Power Whip

Solar Beam

Leaf Blade

Thunderbolt

Zap Cannon

Wild Charge

Grass Knot

Frenzy Plant

Leaf Storm

Discharge

In addition to the counters shown above, many Pokemon and moves can make quick work of Floatzel, even within a raiding environment. Trainers who may be having trouble with the raid can always bring along some friends and fellow Pokemon GO players, as this should expedite the battle. The sooner Floatzel or any other raid boss is defeated, the better the rewards are at the conclusion of the battle.

Better rewards will mean a better chance of catching the raid boss in Pokemon GO. Although Floatzel isn't particularly difficult to catch compared to many of its in-game counterparts, it doesn't hurt to have extra Premier Balls just in case the first few throws miss the mark or don't secure the catch. This is particularly helpful in the event that you manage to encounter a shiny Floatzel after your raid victory.

Floatzel doesn't have ideal stats or movesets for PvP, but it can be a reliable albeit niche pick when battling in PvE situations. This includes Team GO Rocket battles, gym offense/defense, or lower-end raids. However, Floatzel is dwarfed by several other Water-types as the difficulty of the raids scales upward.

Even if it never steps foot in a battle arena, catching Floatzelis necessary for players looking to complete their Pokedex, and obtaining its shiny form is another step towards completing your collection.

