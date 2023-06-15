Pokemon GO Fomantis raid guide (June 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

As part of Pokemon GO's upcoming Solstice Horizons event, set to take place from June 16, 2023, to June 25, 2023, Fomantis will be obtainable from multiple different sources. In addition to being found during daytime in the wild and as a research reward, trainers will be able to battle the Pocket Monster in the game's 1-star raids.

Pokemon GO's 1-star raids are the lowest tier of their kind and are the easiest to complete in most situations. However, some players may still want to counter Fomantis to expedite the process of beating and capturing it. This is particularly true for fans who want to repeat the raid for a chance to find the creature's shiny form.

Fortunately, countering Fomantis in Pokemon GO is a very straightforward process, even when the Grass-type Pocket Monster is a raid boss.

What are the best Pokemon to counter Fomantis in Pokemon GO raids?

As previously mentioned, Fomantis isn't particularly tough to beat in raids, even with its boosts as a raid boss. Be that as it may, trainers who want to be efficient or beat this Grass-type species quickly will want to counter it.

The good news is that Fomantis is weak to Fire, Bug, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves/Pokemon. Even better, if a trainer matches moves of the types listed above to the Pocket Monster using them, they'll also trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). This improves the overall damage output of the move, which is something worth considering.

Recommended counter Pokemon to beat Fomantis - Volcarona, Pheromosa, Roserade, Glaceon, Nihilego, Moltres, Heatran, Charizard, Galarian Darmanitan, Typhlosion, Emboar, Chandelure, Scyther, Genesect, Blaziken, Vikavolt, Infernape, Darmanitan, Delphox, Entei, Weavile, Overqwil, Arcanine, Rayquaza, Hisuian Arcanine.

What are the best moves to counter Fomantis in Pokemon GO raids?

Much like Pokemon, the right moves against Fomantis will exploit its five elemental weaknesses. Just about any move will do in this case as long as it wins the type matchup, but some attacks are just better than their counterparts. Whether it's for energy generation or damage output, trainers will want to be optimal.

Recommended moves to beat Fomantis in Raids - Bug Bite, Bug Buzz, Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb, Frost Breath, Ice Beam, Fire Spin, Sky Attack, Flamethrower, Wing Attack, Blast Burn, Fury Cutter, Brave Bird, Ice Fang, Avalanche, Ember, Fire Fang, Air Slash, Techno Blast, X-Scissor, Incinerate, Ice Shard, Aerial Ace.

In addition to the counters listed above in Pokemon GO, players have a high degree of flexibility thanks to Fomantis being a 1-star raid boss. As long as trainers are exploiting Fomantis' elemental weaknesses, defeating it should be possible solo or with a group in just about any situation.

For trainers with lower-CP or lower-IV stat teams, it may be more vital to zero in on Fomantis' weaknesses compared to veteran players who already have very capable and powered-up picks. Nonetheless, countering any raid boss is simply good practice for type matchups and takes care of business in a quick and painless manner.

