Pokemon GO Frogadier raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

With the Froakie Community Day event for Pokemon GO just hours away, many are looking toward the upcoming batch of content. Ultimately, this brings the special Four-Star Raid Boss for the event, Frogadier, to attention. While many may wish to express their appreciation for the creature, there's intrigue surrounding its influence in battle.

The Four-Star Raid Boss position can seem intimidating for those without experience in these Community Day raids. However, with a little refresher regarding game nous and counters, players will have no problem preparing for the battle to take down and earn a chance to catch this Raid Boss during the event.

How to counter Frogadier in Pokemon GO

Frogadier as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO is its elemental typing. In the case of Frogadier, the creature is a pure Water-type. This leaves it with weaknesses to the Grass and Electric elements. As such, players assembling a party to take it down may want to prioritize using creatures of this type to simplify proceedings.

Since Frogadier is not a fully evolved Pokemon, its stats are significantly lower than that of even Three-Star Raid Bosses. As such, players will not need to bring Legendary-caliber creatures and may opt for easier and more accessible creatures like Roserade, Vensaur, and Leafeon. However, if players want, they can still bring potent choices like Kartana, Xurkitree, and Zapdos.

With this in mind, they will not need to bring as many other players as they would for any other Raid Battle. If trainers have access to these Legendary Pokemon, it is entirely possible to complete this raid by oneself. However, they may want to bring at least one player if they only have weaker Grass or Electric types in Pokemon GO.

Can Frogadier be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Frogadier as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though Shiny Froakie will be available for the Froakie Community Day, players cannot encounter a Shiny Frogadier by completing Four-Star Raids during the event. However, with the Community Day bringing a massive boost to the shiny rates of Froakie, players will have no trouble finding one of these Shiny Pokemon, then evolving it into their desired Shiny Frogadier.

Ultimately, Frogadier will evolve into Greninja, the final stage of the evolutionary family in Pokemon GO. Though the fan-favorite Ash-Greninja may never come to the mobile game, Greninja on its own is still worth getting while the Community Day is still active. All Greninja that evolve during the event will gain access to two special moves: Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon.

Both attacks are somewhat exclusive to Greninja, with Hydro Cannon restricted to only fully-evolved Water-type starter Pokemon and Water Shuriken being its signature attack. With both new attacks, Greninja will surely perform much better in the Battle League as well.