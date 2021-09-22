Pokemon GO: Furfrou raid counters and weaknesses

The ever so fashionable Furfrou will be a Tier 1 Raid boss in Pokemon GO.

Given its many different trims, Furfrou was a perfect inclusion to Fashion Week.

In Pokemon X and Y, trainers could change Furfrou’s appearance at a salon in Lumiouse City. This Pokemon will appear in the wild frequently, so gamers should get plenty of opportunities to catch one.

It also will be a Raid boss, though, and not a difficult one to beat.

How can trainers counter this Tier 1 Raid boss Pokemon?

Furfrou has a very mediocre statline. 181 Stamina is the one standout stat, but everything else is just average. Considering it’s a Tier 1 Raid, most trainers should beat it by themselves if they have a good counter.

Furfrou is also a Normal-type Pokemon, which means there’s only one way to hit it: Fighting-types. Normal-types only take super-effective damage from Fighting moves, so trainers should look in their bag to see which Fighting-types they have available.

Statistically, the best counter to Furfrou is Shadow Machamp. It annihilates this Raid boss in a swift 10 seconds. Shadow Hitmonlee and Shadow Gallade also make quick work of Furfrou, as does regular Machamp.

Thankfully, though, several other Fighting-types do well that aren’t necessarily as high caliber as Shadow Machamp. Heracross and Emboar have surprisingly good matchups, the latter of which still kills Furfrou in about 13 seconds.

Furfrou’s many forms are referred to as “trims” (Image via Niantic)

This goes without mentioning Lucario, Conkeldurr, and all of the other premier Fighting-types that should undoubtedly be brought to this Raid battle.

Even if trainers don’t have Fighting-types, they still have a great shot at beating this Raid boss solo. Several Pokemon learn Fighting moves without being Fighting-type themselves.

Ursaring, for example, gets Counter and Close Combat. The fearsome Alakazam also gets Counter and Focus Blast.

Also Read

There are also Pokemon that are so powerful that they blaze through Furfrou without needing super effective damage. Mega Charizard can deplete Furfrou’s health bar quickly with Blast Burn, and Mega Gyarados can win rapidly just by using Bite and Hydro Pump.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinions of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer