Pokemon GO Glaceon raid (December 2022): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The first part of Pokemon GO's Winter Holiday event will begin on December 15, 2022, and Glaceon will appear as a 3-star raid boss sporting an undersea holiday outfit. This presents trainers with an excellent opportunity to capture not only a Glaceon but also one in a nice costume that's fit for the winter.

If trainers want to capture Glaceon as a raid boss, they'll need to defeat it first. Fortunately, as a 3-star boss, it shouldn't be too tough to beat. This is especially true if one has an efficient team of Pokemon capable of countering the Ice-type Eeveelution. This boss can even be beaten solo in some circumstances.

There are many ways to counter Glaceon in Pokemon GO, but it doesn't hurt to look at the various methods available to trainers.

Glaceon is weak to Fighting, Fire, Steel, and Rock-type attacks in Pokemon GO raids

A Fighting-type like Lucario can effectively counter Glaceon in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the main game series and Pokemon GO, Glaceon is weak to damage from Fighting, Fire, Steel, and Rock-type attacks. If trainers use Pokemon that have an elemental type that match these moves, they'll deal additional damage thanks to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Even with the health and CP boost that Glaceon receives as a raid boss, it can't take super-effective damage for long before it falls.

Top Pokemon to counter Glaceon in Pokemon GO

Terrakion

Reshiram

Lucario

Chandelure

Rampardos

Conkeldurr

Machamp

Metagross

Blaziken

Darmanitan

Rhyperior

Flareon

Charizard

Pirouette Meloetta

Emboar

Burn Drive Genesect

Top moves to counter Glaceon in Pokemon GO

Double Kick

Fire Fang

Counter

Incinerate

Smack Down

Bullet Punch

Mud-Slap

Fire Spin

Low Kick

Metal Claw

Sacred Sword

Overheat

Aura Sphere

Rock Slide

Dynamic Punch

Meteor Smash

Blaze Kick

Rock Wrecker

Flamethrower

Blast Burn

Close Combat

Techno Blast (Fire)

With the right counters in place, trainers shouldn't find it hard to beat Glaceon, even as a raid boss. However, if they do face trouble, it doesn't hurt to bring in some backup by inviting friends into the raid. This will ensure that Glaceon is defeated quickly and trainers receive the most rewards they can. Afterward, all that remains is to capture Glaceon and enjoy the result of the battle.

Since Part One of the Winter Holiday event will last until December 23, 2022, trainers have plenty of time to battle and capture Glaceon before Part Two arrives.

Niantic hasn't yet released details about the second part of the event. However, it is possible that this costumed Glaceon will remain in the raid rotation until the Winter Holiday event is finished in its entirety.

For the time being, until additional details are revealed, trainers should get their battle teams ready with plenty of candy and some raid passes if necessary.

It may take a few repetitions to acquire a costumed Glaceon with solid IV stats, which should allow it to be a powerful companion when used in battle. Some trainers might not mind its IVs so much, but others will want to put their new acquisition to use.

