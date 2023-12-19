Pokemon GO Glalie: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Glalie best moveset and counters will allow players to have a formidable pocket monster in their party. Those enjoying the recent winter festivities have likely caught more than a few Snorunt. This gives them the ability to evolve it into Glalie, one of Snorunt's two potential evolutions alongside Froslass.

Though this Ice-type Pokemon may not be as favored as its counterpart, it still has some limited applications in PvE as well as Great/Ultra League PvP. Admittedly, Glalie isn't exactly the best Ice-type creature that Pokemon GO players can utilize, but it might come in handy in some niche circumstances.

If trainers intend to use it, it's a good idea to keep the best possible movesets for Glalie in mind. Moreover, it's wise to be aware of the counters that give this frigid Pokemon the most trouble.

Glalie's best moveset in Pokemon GO

Glalie's Mega Evolution vastly improves its combat capabilities in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Glalie's best PVE moveset

Pokemon GO players hoping to use Glalie in PvE situations like raids, gym battles, or Team GO Rocket encounters will want to utilize the Charged Move Avalanche paired with one of two Fast Moves: Ice Shard or Frost Breath.

The former provides slightly less offensive output due to its cooldown but offers more energy per hit to allow Glalie to fire off Avalanche more often, making it better for defense.

With that in mind, players should utilize Ice Shard and Avalanche for defense and Frost Breath and Avalanche for offense. Either way, the moves' Ice-typing will trigger Glalie's Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) since the creature itself is an Ice-type, which will increase its damage output.

Glalie's best PvP moveset

Since defensive capabilities tend to be prioritized in Pokemon GO PvP, trainers should stick to Ice Shard and Avalanche while adding Shadow Ball as a second Charged Move. The move does quality damage for its cost and allows Glalie to counter Psychic- and Ghost-type opponents.

Is Glalie any good in Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, Glalie doesn't have much upside in PvP battles. It doesn't have the maximum stats (162 ATK/162 DEF/190 STA, 2380 CP) to be a particularly strong contender. Moreover, its mono Ice-typing makes it vulnerable to several popular elemental types in the PvP meta.

Likewise, Glalie's paltry stats don't do it any favors in PvE situations. It may be able to handle gyms and Team GO Rocket battles in some circumstances, but it doesn't really have the firepower for raids.

The lone exception is if players mega evolve it into Mega Glalie. This should make it serviceable in raids, even if it doesn't quite measure up to the Ice-type Mega Abomasnow.

Glalie's strengths and weaknesses

As a mono Ice-type, Glalie is only resistant to Ice-type moves, reducing their damage to 62.5% of their initial value. Meanwhile, Glalie possesses four elemental weaknesses:

Fighting

Fire

Rock

Steel

All learnable moves for Glalie in Pokemon GO

Glalie can currently learn five different moves in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As of the end of 2023, Glalie can learn a total of five moves with two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves:

Fast Moves

Ice Shard

Frost Breath

Charged Moves

Avalanche

Shadow Ball

Gyro Ball

Best Glalie counters in Pokemon GO

Trainers aren't likely to see Glalie too often in their journeys (though Mega Glalie will be available in Mega Raids beginning on December 23, 2023).

If they do, they'll want to use the strongest possible Pokemon that beat it in type matchups to secure victory quickly. If trainers are stuck, they may want to consider these options:

Mega Blaziken

Mega Charizard X and Y

Mega Houndoom

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Diancie

Primal Groudon

Metagross

Reshiram

Entei

Rampardos

Terrakion

Keldeo

Chandelure

Moltres

Heatran

Rhyperior

Machamp

Infernape

Typhlosion

Volcarona

Lucario

Ho-Oh

Hariyama

Darmanitan

Bereft of these options, as long as players are using a Fighting-, Fire-, Rock-, or Steel-type creature with high IV stats and the highest possible CP, they should be in great shape to topple Glalie.