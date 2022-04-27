Glalie's weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon GO

Trainers are going to want to be prepared when they take on Glalie in Tier 3 Raids in Pokemon GO.

Glalie was the first evolution for Snorunt, introduced in Generation III. It has a unique typing of Ice and Dark, similar to Sneasel and Weavile. Fortunately, though, it gives Glalie a considerable weakness that trainers can exploit to beat this Raid boss in a very short time.

Which Pokemon deal the most damage to Glalie?

Both Ice and Dark are weak to Fighting, and as a result, Fighting moves do quadruple effective damage to Glalie. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that several of the top counters to Glalie are Fighting-type.

Prime examples would be Lucario and Terrakion, who both land in the top 30 for Raid counters against Glalie. Terrakion simply needs one or two Sacred Swords to finish off Glalie, and the same goes for Lucario with Aura Sphere.

Surprisingly, though, neither of the Fighting-types reach the top spot. That's because Mega Charizard Y is so strong that it can do more DPS than Fighting-types, even when they deal quadruple damage.

Trainers who Raid often and who like to be able to battle legendaries and strong Raid bosses should do everything they can to get Mega Charizard Y on their squad. Its base Attack is insane (319), and it can annihilate opponents with Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Machamp is one of the best counters to Glalie (Image via Game Freak)

Other strong Raid boss slayers that will perform well against Glalie would be Shadow Metagross, Shadow Moltres, and Shadow Entei. All three can beat Glalie in less than 110 seconds.

The Silph Road has Glalie labeled as an Easy Raid boss to battle. It's pretty fair to say that a trainer can take on Glalie by themselves with one of the counters above. The same goes for trainers with strong Fighting-type Pokemon in general. Otherwise, it might be safe to battle with a friend.

One common Pokemon that can serve as a great Glalie counter is Rampardos. It does a substantial amount of DPS with Smack Down and Rock Slide. This Pokemon should also be easier to get than Shadow Moltres or Mega Charizard Y.

Hariyama is also a more common encounter that should beat Glalie reasonably quickly with its Counter and Dynamic Punch combination.

