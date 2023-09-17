Pokemon GO Gligar PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Gligar might not be the first name that comes to most trainers' minds when thinking about what critter to use for trainer battles in Pokemon GO. However, you should seriously consider getting yourself one since the creature has proven to be a mighty force in the Great League. With the move updates in the latest season, alongside its availability in Shadow Raids, now is the best time to acquire and use a Gligar in battle.

Once you have a Gligar, you might be wondering what moves suit its skill set best. This article has you covered on all the necessary details regarding that.

Which moves can Gligar learn in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Gligar moveset (Image via TPC)

Gligar can use the following Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO:

Wing Attack

Fury Cutter

The Charged Attacks that Gligar gets access to are:

Aerial Ace

Night Slash

Dig

Return

Other crucial information while deciding the creature's movesets for different situations include its elemental typing and stats. Gligar is a Flying and Ground-type critter. This means it gets same-type-attack-bonus (STAB) when using attacks of these types.

Gligar is a really bulky creature, which is what makes it such a fantastic pick for limited CP formats like the Great League. It has a base 184 Defense and 163 Stamina. The critter also features a respectable Attack of 143.

Both the regular and the Shadow forms of Gligar perform well in the Great League. The Shadow form slightly outranks its regular counterpart according to the latest PvPoke rankings.

Best PvP moveset for Gligar and Shadow Gligar in Pokemon GO

The best moveset for Gligar and Shadow Gligar in trainer battles consists of the following:

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Dig

Wing Attack outclasses Fury Cutter, as the former gets the benefit of STAB when used by Gligar. It also has an overall base damage of 2.5 per turn (3, including STAB). The Flying-type attack generates 4 energy per turn, which lets Gligar get to its Charged Attacks quickly.

Pokemon GO's latest battle season gave buffs to Aerial Ace and Dig, Gligar's preferred Charged Attack choices. Aerial Ace deals 60 damage (including STAB) and costs 40 energy, while Dig deals 96 damage (including STAB) but costs 50 energy.

Best PvE moveset for Gligar and Shadow Gligar in Pokemon GO

Gligar (Image via TPC)

Gligar and Shadow Gligar are not ideal for PvE Battles like Gyms or Raids, as there are plenty of Ground and Flying-type options. That said, if you wish to try them out, here are their best moves for PvE battles:

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Dig

Both these moves give the creature STAB and help it take out low CP Gym adversaries or chip down the health of one-star raid bosses.

Best counters to Gligar and Shadow Gligar in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Shadow Gligar in the Great League are Azumarill, Carbink, Mandibuzz, Medicham, and Lickitung. For the regular or purified version of this critter, the hardest counters in the format are Swampert, Sableye, Lickitung, Mandibuzz, and Lanturn.

It is not recommended that you use Gligar in the Ultra League as its evolved form Gliscor can perform much better over there.