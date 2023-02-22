Pokemon GO Grovyle raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's Primal Rumblings event offers trainers a convenient way to catch rare creatures in the game while tying it into the title's core gameplay through Raid Battles. Players can participate in 1-star and 3-star Raids that give them a chance to add Hoenn region Starter Pokemon to their collection.

One of the three creatures that many trainers may turn their attention to is the second stage of the famous Grass-type starter, Grovyle. It is known for its role on Ash's team in the anime, as well as its emotional and memorable appearance in the second Mystery Dungeon titles, making it a creature many fans of the franchise hold dear.

However, not all players may be experienced in taking on these types of challenges in Pokemon GO. Therefore, it's essential for you to brush up on your game knowledge before participating in a Raid Battle against Grovyle.

Everything to know about the Grovyle Raid Boss in Pokemon GO

Grovyle using its signature move, Leaf Blade, in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing you will need to know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before you challenge it is its typing. Grovyle is the only middle-stage Starter Pokemon native to the Hoenn region that is not dual-typed. This means Grovyle remains a pure Grass-type even after evolving.

This pure typing is notoriously subpar, thanks to its abundance of weaknesses. Grovyle is weak to Ice, Poison, Flying, Fire, and Bug-type attacks. This is important to know when structuring a team best suited to take it down in combat. Thanks to its low stat total due to it not being fully evolved, Grovyle should not pose much of a threat.

Some of the best counters you can use against Grovyle are those that can quickly dispatch it through heavy burst damage. Some of the most potent choices are Blaziken, Heatran, and Charizard. However, not every trainer will have access to these rare choices. Thankfully, due to its low stats, there are some more common Pokemon that can get the job done just as effectively.

While it may take longer to defeat Grovyle with more common Fire-type Pokemon like Camerupt, Charmeleon, and Flareon, they are still viable options for this Raid Battle in Pokemon GO. Additionally, thanks to Grovyle's numerous weaknesses, you can experiment with any creatures you feel comfortable with.

Trainers who would like to take on Grovyle in a Raid Battle may be wondering how many teammates they should bring. Thankfully, 3-star Raids are very easy to take on with just one person. However, this can vary depending on the picks you have access to. Most players will need to bring at least one other person with them, but this varies depending on your experience and pick choices.

Overall, Grovyle should pose no challenge to the average player in Pokemon GO. With its weak stats and even weaker typing, Grovyle is not a particularly challenging Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. Instead, it serves as an easy way for players to earn a rare Pokemon for their Pokedex.

Poll : 0 votes