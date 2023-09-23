Pokemon GO September 2023 Grubbin Community Day brings a host of offerings for trainers to dive into and complete. Apart from the increased spawn rate of Grubbin in the wild and a variety of event bonuses, they can also take part in an event-exclusive Special Research questline by purchasing the ticket from the in-game store.

The Grubbin Community Day is being held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Other than those mentioned above, the event will also have a featured attack for Vikavolt and 4-star bonus Raid Battles.

How to complete Pokemon GO Grubbin Community Day Special Research September 2023: All tasks and rewards

The tasks and rewards for Grubbin Community Day Special Research are as follows:

Plugging Along - Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Grubbin - Grubbin encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Grubbin Candy

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Grubbin encounter, 1x Incense

Plugging Along - Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Grubbin - Grubbin encounter

Evolve 3 Grubbin - 30x Grubbin Cand

Rewards: 4500 XP, Grubbin encounter, 1x Star Piece

Plugging Along - Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Catch 15 Grubbin - Grubbin encounter

Evolve 1 Charjabug - 50x Grubbin Candy

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Charjabug encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Plugging Along - Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball

Claim Reward! - Grubbin encounter

Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 5500 XP, Vikavolt encounter, 3x Rare Candy

Pokemon GO Grubbin Community Day Timed Research September 2023: All tasks and rewards

Players will also get an event-exclusive Timed Research task between 2 pm local time and 10 pm local time on Grubbin Community Day. The task and reward is as follows:

Grubbin Community Day - Step 1 of 1

Catch 10 Pokemon - 1000 XP

Rewards: 1x Magnetic Lure

The Magnetic Lure is paramount for evolving Grubbin to its final stage. In the mobile game, Grubbin can be evolved into Charjabug with the help of 25 Grubbin Candies. Charjabug can then be further evolved into Vikavolt with the help of 100 more Grubbin Candy while near an active Magnetic Lure Module on a PokeStop.

With the latest featured attack for the Pokemon during the Community Day for September 2023, Vikavolt's fortunes at Pokemon GO PvP might finally take a turn for the better.