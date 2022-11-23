Pokemon GO Hisuian Braviary raid guide (November 2022): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Beginning on November 23, 2022, Pokemon GO trainers can take part in the Astral Eclipse event. During this time, Hisuian Braviary will make an appearance as a 3-star raid boss.

The Psychic/Flying-type Pokemon was first introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and was one of the Hisui region creatures introduced to Pokemon GO.

Since it will be arriving as a raid boss soon, now's a great time to take on Hisuian Braviary and seize the opportunity to catch it. However, for optimal results in the raid, trainers should use the right Pokemon to counter it.

Many Pokemon are capable of countering and defeating Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon GO, expanding on the options players have when assembling their teams.

Trainers can use Dark, Electric, Ice, Ghost, and Rock-type Pokemon and moves to counter Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon GO

Dark-type Pokemon like Hydreigon can deal significant overall damage to Hisuian Braviary (Image via Niantic)

As a 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Hisuian Braviary can be defeated solo or with fellow trainers. Bringing additional players into the raid can reduce the time it takes to beat the boss, ensuring that maximum rewards are obtained. However, this isn't required, and some players can effectively achieve victory over Hisuian Braviary solo if they have a quality team on their side.

When battling Hisuian Braviary, players will want to focus on using Dark, Electric, Ice, Ghost, and Rock-type Pokemon and moves.

Top Pokemon counters for Hisuian Braviary

Xurkitree

Hydreigon

Therian Thundurus

Zekrom

Darkrai

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Unbound Hoopa

Gengar

Weavile

Chandelure

Galarian Darmanitan

Origin Form Giratina

Electivire

Mamoswine

Raikou

Magnezone

Terrakion

Confined Hoopa

Zapdos

Yveltal

Tyranitar

Gigalith

Tapu Koko

Luxray

Guzzlord

Alolan Golem

Top move counters for Hisuian Braviary

Spark

Bite

Volt Switch

Charge Beam

Snarl

Smack Down

Astonish

Shadow Claw

Hex

Ice Fang

Thunder Shock

Powder Snow

Rollout

Discharge

Brutal Swing

Thunderbolt

Wild Charge

Dark Pulse

Rock Slide

Shadow Ball

Rock Wrecker

Avalanche

Stone Edge

Meteor Beam

As a 3-star raid boss, Hisuian Braviary will have quite a high amount of health compared to its standard counterpart. However, it should fall quite easily once it takes consistent super effective damage.

A 3-star raid boss doesn't get the massive boosts that higher-tier raid bosses, such as 5-star, 6-star, Elite, and Mega Raid bosses, receive. Once Hisuian Braviary falls, it's time to collect the rewards and enter an encounter to catch the flying creature.

Hisuian Braviary doesn't have a ton of applications in PvE or PvP battles due to its suboptimal stats and inefficient moves. However, it does have a quality stamina stat. This means it can perform in a decent capacity as a gym defender, so trainers in Pokemon GO can use it to collect Pokecoins.

Otherwise, unless a player is dead-set on using it in battle, Hisuian Braviary is mostly caught to fill out the Pokedex.

If Pokemon GO players don't mind repeating the raid a few times in Pokemon GO, they may even be lucky enough to encounter a shiny Hisuian Braviary. While this form doesn't improve its capability in battle, it's a gorgeous-looking Pokemon variant and is a fitting creature to add to one's collection of shinies. The choice is up to players.

Hisuian Braviary will be available as a raid boss until Astral Eclipse ends on November 28, 2022.

