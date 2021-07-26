Pokemon GO: How to evolve Eevee into Glaceon

Keeping track of all the different ways Eevee can evolve in Pokemon GO can certainly be taxing.

Glaceon is one of eight possible Pokemon that Eevee can evolve into. It was introduced in Generation IV as an Ice-type along with Leafeon, the Grass-type evolution. Players could evolve Eevee into Glaceon by leveling up the Pokemon by the Ice Rock in Route 217 in the Sinnoh region. In Pokemon GO, though, it takes a lot more than finding a rock and leveling up to get Glaceon. Here are all the details.

How to get Eevee's Ice-type evolution in Pokemon GO

So, there are two ways to evolve Eevee into Glaceon in Pokemon GO. One method is instantaneous and the other is a bit more complex.

The easy way is to use the nickname trick. There are several names that players can give their Eevee to automatically evolve it into one of its specific evolutions after feeding it 25 Eevee candy. The nickname trainers should give Eevee to ensure that it evolves into Glaceon is Rea.

The significance behind the name Rea has to do with Pokemon Sun and Moon. In Generation VII, there is a side quest to get the Eevium Z item that involves fighting separate trainers, each with an Eevee evolution. Rea is the trainer that uses Glaceon.

Sadly, this method only works once per Eevee evolution. Therefore, there are eight total times trainers can use this trick.

The other method that will allow trainers to get a Glaceon is to use a Glacial Lure Module. This item is used to make Ice and Water Pokemon appear frequently for half an hour. When it is activated, Eevee will evolve into Glaceon after gaining the necessary amount of candy.

Unfortunately, the only way to consistently get this item is through purchase. A Glacial Lure Module costs 200 coins at the Pokemon GO shop. Soon, however, there will be a way to pick up a Glacial Lure Module for free. During the Eevee Community Day, completing Timed Research will award a Glacial Lure Module and a Mossy Lure Module.

Edited by Gautham Balaji