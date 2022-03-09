How to catch Litten and evolve it into Incineroar in Pokemon GO

Litten, the Fire-type Starter Pokemon of the Alola region, has finally come to Pokemon GO in the first wave of Alola-native Pokemon to be added to the game. Along with Litten, its two evolved forms have also come into the game. Players everywhere are grinding for enough candy to add the evolutions to their collection.

Litten was one of the first Pokemon to be revealed for the seventh generation of the franchise, along with the two other Starter Pokemon, Rowlet and Popplio. Litten quickly gained a lot of attention online due to its lovable design. Litten's fully evolved form, Incineroar, was even added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

With all the hype surrounding Litten and its evolved forms, there will be a wave of players looking for ways to catch them to add to their collection. Players may even want to capture them to use them in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League. How can players catch these Pokemon, and how can they evolve them?

Obtaining Litten and its evolutions in Pokemon GO

Torracat, Litten's first evolution, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Catching Litten is a relatively easy task to accomplish in Pokemon GO. As of writing, the Season of Alola event has given some of the Pokemon from the Alola region a slightly increased spawn rate; this includes Litten.

Players wanting to find Litten faster should use consumable items like Incense and Lure Modules. Next, players will need to collect 25 Litten candies to evolve Litten into Torracat. This can easily be accomplished by catching a multitude of Littens.

Walking with the Litten the player has already captured is also a viable option. Players will have to catch somewhere between five and nine Littens to get the required candies.

Pinap Berries can also significantly decrease the time it would take players to collect the required amount of candy to evolve their Litten. Pinap berries double the candy received when capturing a Pokemon that has recently eaten one. This most commonly boosts the amount of candy received from three to six.

Walking with their Litten is another excellent way to gain candy in Pokemon GO passively. Litten's walking distance between candies is three kilometers, which can be accomplished relatively quickly due to Adventure Sync, and walking is a vital part of the game's main gameplay.

In total, to evolve their Litten from its base form into Torracat and finally into Incineroar, the player would need to catch 21 Littens with Pinap berries. This number goes to 42 if the player does not use Pinap berries when capturing Litten.

It can be challenging to find so many Littens as starter Pokemon is relatively rare. If the player chooses to solely walk to gain the required candy to evolve their Litten into Incineroar, the amount of effort dramatically increases.

To achieve the additional 122 Litten candies needed to evolve their Litten, the player would need to walk 366 kilometers. For reference, that is a little short of the total width of California.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar