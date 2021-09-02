Pokemon GO: How does Snorunt's evolution path work?

Originally from the Hoenn region, Snorunt has been in Pokemon GO since 2017, and its evolutionary line has a few extra caveats compared to most Pokemon.

Introduced in Generation III of Pokemon alongside the games Pokemon: Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, Snorunt was originally only capable of evolving into Glalie. However, during Generation IV in Pokemon: Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum, Froslass emerged as a second evolution of Snorunt.

In the mainline game, Snorunt would evolve into Glalie at level 42 or become a Froslass if it was female and exposed to a Dawn Stone. Pokemon GO has changed the requirements up a bit in this regard.

Pokemon GO: Snorunt's evolutions and how to achieve them

In Pokemon GO, Snorunt will become Glalie if it is given 100 candies and it is male (Image via Niantic).

In Pokemon GO, Snorunt's evolution into Glalie or Froslass is still gender-dependent, but the material requirements for evolution differ.

Specifically, a male Snorunt will still become a Glalie, but it requires 100 candies as opposed to leveling up (as it would in standard Pokemon games). If the Snorunt is female, it will require 100 candies and a Sinnoh Stone in order to become Froslass. This makes sense, as Froslass was introduced in Generation IV, making it a prime candidate to be a Sinnoh Stone evolution since Dawn Stones don't yet exist in Pokemon GO.

Comparing the two with regards to battle capability in Pokemon GO, Froslass is typically given the nod due to its offensive capabilities in Great League PvP. It attacks quickly and has great shield pressure. It can also resist the Fighting-type move Counter, which is a favorite for meta picks like Medicham and Lucario.

Glalie's stats, by comparison, are quite poor, and its CP limit holds it back, leaving it more or less by the wayside. Still, Pokemon GO trainers who are not focused on battle or are just seeking to fill out their Pokedexes can still use a Glalie if they prefer.

Although Snorunt isn't too common of an appearance in the wild for most regions, it tends to be very popular during the winter seasonal events due to its arctic nature. However, it has also appeared in events such as Summer Solstice 2021's festivities, so players should keep an eye on the event calendar to see if Snover is getting some love from Niantic. Players never know when its appearance in the wild may increase or when it will become part of egg hatches again.

Read More: Best Elite Fast TMs to teach Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh