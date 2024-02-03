Pokemon GO Hydreigon: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

If you've caught Hydreigon, the Gen 5 Pseudo-Legendary in Pokemon GO, you might be curious about its optimal moveset, who it struggles against, and its overall effectiveness in battle. Given its Dragon/Dark typing, the three-headed creature boasts a formidable moveset and stats and shows considerable strength in specific battle scenarios. With its release in the game some time ago, the question arises: how viable is Hydreigon?

This guide will cover everything you need to understand about Hydreigon, from its statistical strengths and weaknesses to its performance in both PvP and PvE battles, including its counters and much more.

Best moveset for Hydreigon in Pokemon GO

Hydreigon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For Hydreigon in Pokemon GO, it's essential to recognize the two main battle contexts in which it operates: the GO Battle League for PvP interactions and Gym defenses alongside Raids for PvE engagements.

Hydreigon best moveset for PvP

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Moves: Brutal Swing and Dragon Pulse

Hydreigon best moveset for PvE

Fast Move: Bite

Bite Charged Moves: Brutal Swing

Is Hydreigon good in PvP?

Hydreigon faces significant challenges in the Great League due to its slow-charged moves, low overall durability, and disadvantageous typing, making it a less appealing choice. Its vulnerabilities, particularly to popular choices like Azumarill and other Fairy-types, further diminish its viability. While its typing is somewhat more favorable in the Ultra League, its weaknesses and low bulk still limit its effectiveness.

In the Master League, Hydreigon finds a niche where it performs better, though it still doesn't stand out among other Dragon types due to its slightly inferior stats. Its unique Dark typing allows it to effectively counter threats like Giratina-Origin, Zarude, and Mewtwo, but this advantage is offset by its increased susceptibility to Fairy-type attacks, with key opponents being Gardevior, Zacian, and, notably, Togekiss.

A major drawback for Hydreigon is its lack of a potent charge move, which prevents it from overcoming unfavorable matchups, a stark contrast to the powerful options available to other Dragon-types. Although it gains some advantage in Premier Cup formats, with fewer Dragon-type rivals, its Dark typing becomes less advantageous due to fewer relevant targets.

Is Hydreigon good in PvE?

Hydreigon's Paldean Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Brutal Swing, introduced during Deino Community Day, positions Hydreigon as a top contender among Dark-type attackers in Pokemon battles. Its substantial bulk allows it to outlast other powerful Shadow Pokemon, such as Absol and Houndoom, offering slightly lower DPS but significantly enhanced durability. Investing in an Elite TM in Hydreigon to acquire this move is highly recommended, making it a formidable addition to any team.

Hydreigon moves in Pokemon GO

Hydreigon can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast Move: Bite (Dark-type) and Dragon Breath (Dragon-type).

Bite (Dark-type) and Dragon Breath (Dragon-type). Charged Moves: Dragon Pulse (Dragon-type), Dark Pulse (Dark-type), Brutal Swing (Dark-type), and Flash Cannon (Steel-type).

Pokemon GO: Hydreigon stats, weaknesses, and resistance

As a dual Dragon/Dark-type Pokemon, Hydreigon is weak to the following attacks:

Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Ice, Fairy (x4)

On the other hand, it can resist these attacks:

Psychic, Dark, Electric, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Water

Here is an overview of its stats:

Max CP : 4098

: 4098 Attack : 256

: 256 Defense : 188

: 188 Stamina : 211

: 211 Weather Boost: Fog and Windy

Best counters for Hydreigon in Pokemon GO

Best counters for Hydreigon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Use moves that give you the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) benefits when you use counterattacks. The STAB potential activates when a Pokemon’s type is the same as its move’s type. The following are some of the counters for this Pseudo-Legendary in Pokemon GO:

Mega Gardevoir - Charm / Dazzling Gleam

- Charm / Dazzling Gleam Shadow Granbull - Charm / Play Rough

- Charm / Play Rough Xerneas - Geomancy / Moonblast

- Geomancy / Moonblast Mega Alakazam - Counter / Dazzling Gleam

- Counter / Dazzling Gleam Mega Rayquaza - Dragon Tail / Outrage

- Dragon Tail / Outrage Togekiss - Charm / Dazzling Gleam

- Charm / Dazzling Gleam Primarina - Charm / Moonblast

- Charm / Moonblast Mega Garchomp - Dragon Tail / Outrage

- Dragon Tail / Outrage Terrakion - Double Kick / Sacred Sword

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Chansey Community Day preparation guide || All special evolutions in Pokemon GO || Ditto disguises for February 2024 || Attacker and Defender tier list (February 2024)