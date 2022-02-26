Hypno's weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon GO

Hypno should mean an easy win for most trainers in Pokemon GO.

This Psychic-type is the evolution of Drowzee. Both are known for using sleep-related moves like Hypnosis and Dream Eater (and for being pretty annoying to fight in the main series games). However, Hypno is much less of a threat in the phone game.

Which Pokemon deal the most damage to Hypno?

Hypno does have a decent amount of bulk with 193 Defense and 198 Stamina. This means that times to win will be a bit longer than usual. The good news, though, is that with 151 Attack, it will barely be able to do any meaningful damage.

Since Hypno is a pure Psychic-type, trainers will be looking for Ghost, Dark, and Bug coverage to use against it. As is the drill with most Psychic-types, though, Bug-types usually aren’t as good to use compared to the op Ghost-types and Dark-types out there.

That being said, it’s hard to find a Pokemon more OP than Mega Gengar. Despite Hypno’s defensive stats, Mega Gengar still drops it in 111.6 seconds, a speedy time to win.

Other top-ranked counters are Mega Houndoom and Mega Absol. They both need to be careful, though, because Hypno does carry Focus Blast to cover Dark-types.

Mega Absol can counter Hypno, though it needs to watch out for Focus Blast (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Actually, Hypno gets tons of coverage moves, making it a bit difficult to find other true counters. Namely, it gets access to all of the elemental punches (Ice Punch, Fire Punch, and Thunder Punch).

For example, Honchkrow has a strong matchup against Hypno because of its Dark typing. If that Honchcrow doesn’t have as much CP, though, it could take severe damage from Thunder Punch or Ice Punch.

Now, usually, when it comes to Bug-types, Mega Beedrill is the only relevant attacker. Against Hypno, though, Shadow Scyther can actually deal tons of damage as well with Fury Cutter and Bug Buzz. Alternatively, trainers can also evolve it into Scizor, who can quickly beat Hypno.

