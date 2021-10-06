How good is Umbreon in Pokemon GO

Umbreon, the Moonlight Pokemon, is one of the many different evolutions for Eevee in Pokemon GO. Being introduced in the second generation of the main series Pokemon games, Pokemon Gold and Silver, Umbreon was obtainable by leveling up an Eevee with maximum friendship during the night and has been a fan favorite ever since its debut.

Pokemon GO is a much different game than the main series, however. Players may be wondering if Umbreon is worth using in Pokemon GO's Battle League.

Umbreon in Pokemon GO: An analysis

"Umbreon evolved from exposure to the moon's energy pulses. It lurks in darkness and waits for its foes to move. The rings on its body glow when it leaps to attack." - an excerpt from Umbreon's Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Umbreon is a Dark-type Pokemon, and this means that it takes super effective damage from Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type attacks. However, Umbreon is also granted resistances to Ghost, Psychic, and other Dark-type attacks. Umbreon's Dark-type attacks also deal super-effective damage to Ghost and Psychic type Pokemon.

Umbreon's stat spread in Pokemon GO indicates that it is best suited to a stalling tank role. This means that Umbreon is best at taking any hit from an opponent and staying in the battle. Other tanky Pokemon like Blissey are great at dealing chip damage to slowly take down opponents that lack the strength to take them down quickly. Umbreon has an attack stat of 126, a defense stat of 240, a stamina stat of 216, and a maximum combat power of 2,416, meaning it cannot participate in Pokemon GO's Master League.

Umbreon may not be able to battle in Master League, but it is a metagame staple in Great and Ultra League. Scoring a 4.5/5 in Great League, Umbreon has great bulk for the League making it very difficult to deal with, even for Fairy-type Pokemon like Azumarill or Whimsicott. With the conclusion of Eevee's Community Day in August, Umbreon has access to tons of new charged attack options like Last Resort and Psychic.

Umbreon performs excellently in Ultra League as well. With Umbreon having a maximum combat power of 2,445 with the Best Buddy Boost, Umbreon easily reigns over the tier. The only Pokemon that outshines Umbreon in terms of its bulk are Altered Giratina and Cresselia. Since these Pokemon were only accessible through limited-time Raids, Umbreon is the better option for players without access to these Pokemon. Umbreon scores a 4/5 for its performance in Pokemon GO's Ultra League.

Umbreon's performance in every tier it is eligible for is nothing short of borderline unstoppable. The only thing that prevents it from being the perfect Pokemon in Pokemon GO is its lack of offensive stats. Umbreon is also held back in later tiers due to the introduction of Legendary Pokemon in the Ultra League. Cresselia and Altered Giratina outclass it in every way.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar