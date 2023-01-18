Pokemon GO (January 18): How to best prepare for Regice Raid Hour?

Pokemon GO players are waiting for Regice with bated breath for the upcoming raid battles. The Regice trio is returning, and the Iceberg Pokemon will appear first. The powerful Pocket Monster is well-known in the community for its impressive stats. It is also considered one of the best fighters in the competitive battle leagues.

The legendary ice-type fighter is said to have a body made during the ice age and can't be melted. With the ability to bring the surrounding temperature to -328 degrees Fahrenheit, Regice is a nightmare for even experienced players. Now, as the monster comes as a 5-Star raid boss in Pokemon Go, it will have incredible strength and boosted Combat Power. For trainers needing more info on tackling it, here is everything they must know before raiding.

Aspects to consider before engaging with the 5-Star Raid Boss Regice in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has a long list of powerful monsters capable of single-handily taking down numerous fighters. Regice certainly falls under the strongest category; talking it down is a challenge for even seasoned players. But there is a chance for players to catch this Pocket Monster this month; one has to beat it in the raid. The raid runs from January 18, 10:00 a.m. local time to January 25, 10:00 a.m. local time.

Ice-types are infamous for their poor defensive capabilities in Pokemon GO, and Regice is one of the purest in its category. It performs weakly against Fire, Rock, Steel, and Fighting-type moves and can only resist Ice. Other types of attacks inflict normal damage on the monster.

Regice is an extremely defensive Pocket Monster and is mostly picked for the same reason. Its defensive stat is 309, the highest compared to its Attack stat of 179 and its stamina stat of 190. The maximum CP of this monster is 3530 in Pokemon GO, which gets further boosted to 42,768 in 5-Star raids.

The power gets a huge boost during raid hours, so it is advised for multiple Pokemon GO players to band together before encountering it. Solo players and small raid groups might not be able to handle or defeat this raid boss. The go-to method for fighting this monster would be to use its type of weakness to the fullest. And there is an abundance of powerful Rock and Fire-type monsters for players to use against it.

These are some of the recommended Regice counters:

Reshiram - Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

- Fire Fang and Fusion Flare Terrakion - Double Kick and Sacred Sword

- Double Kick and Sacred Sword Pheromosa - Low Kick and Focus Blast

- Low Kick and Focus Blast Zacian Crowned Sword - Metal Claw and Iron Head

- Metal Claw and Iron Head Metagross - Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

- Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Ramparados - Smack down and Rock Slide

- Smack down and Rock Slide Chandelure - Fire Spin - Over Heat

That said, if your counter has the identical type of attribute and moves, it will result in the Same Attack Type Bonus (STAB) effect. Thus, the damage capacity of the move will increase and inflict maximum injury on the monster.

The major thing to consider is that Regice is shiny compatible, so Pokemon GO trainers have a chance at capturing a Shiny Regice. So prepare your counters well and band together to hunt for a Shiny Regice during these raid hours.

