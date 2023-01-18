What is the best moveset for Regice in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

Regice is one of the Legendary Titans in Pokemon GO and is composed of solid Antarctic ice. At the moment, players can defeat and capture it in 5-star raids.

If trainers do manage to catch a Regice themselves, they'll likely want to see what it can do in battle. Fortunately, this Ice-type creature has significant play in Pokemon GO's battle formats, particularly in PvP, where its excessively high defense stat can be a huge asset.

However, outfitting Regice with a quality moveset is just as important as its capability to sustain plenty of damage.

With no good moveset in place, Regice will spend most of its time as a damage sponge. It also won't be able to return damage inflicted in an optimal fashion.

Top PvP and PvE movesets for Regice in Pokemon GO Battles

Regice's Ice-type moves are its bread and butter, but it has plenty of utility outside of that type (Image via Niantic)

Trainers will want to build Regice's moveset based on whether they use it in PvP or PvP battles.

While Regice excels as an Ice-type attacker in PvE raids, gym attacks/defense, and Team GO Rocket Battles, trainers need it to be more versatile in PvP.

Fortunately, Regice has plenty of options to give it additional type coverage in GO Battle League. This means it can take on various different opponents and type matchups.

PvE moveset for Regice in Pokemon GO

Frost Breath and Blizzard

PvP moveset for Regice in Pokemon GO

Lock-On and Blizzard/Thunder or Earthquake/Blizzard

With these movesets, Regice can perform admirably in PvE battles as an Ice-type attacker against Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-type enemies. However, PvE battles are often more predictable, meaning Regice doesn't necessarily need to diversify its moveset to be successful.

However, the opponents that trainers will face in PvP battles are much more varied, and Regice will have to react accordingly. This is where the PvP moveset comes in.

While Lock-On isn't intended to deal damage, it's incredible for energy generation. The energy surplus allows Regice to use its Charged Moves much more often, demolishing enemy shields or hammering away at them if they're unshielded.

Keeping Blizzard is a wise move since it benefits from the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). However, adding either Earthquake or Thunder can broaden Regice to deal with many different enemy types.

When it comes to specific Charged Moves, Earthquake is a massive asset for Regice in particular. Since this Ice-type creature is weak to Fire, Rock, and Steel-type moves and opponents, Earthquake allows it to counter enemies that would normally easily deal super effective damage to it without recourse.

This covers up some of Regice's inherent vulnerabilities as an Ice-type, which can produce great results in Pokemon GO's PvP circles.

While Thunder may not be as helpful in covering Regice's flaws in battle, it remains a solid move that can efficiently deal with Flying or Water-type foes.

Granted, Regice can already handle Flying-types well with its Ice-type attacks, but some Flying-types like Articuno can't be countered with Ice-type moves. This is where Thunder can hone in on certain Flying-type enemies in Pokemon GO that Regice can't eliminate with its own icy moveset.

