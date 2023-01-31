Pokemon GO (January 31): How to best prepare for Blitzle Spotlight Hour

With Pokemon GO's next Spotlight Hour set to go live on servers tomorrow at 6 PM, trainers everywhere are gearing up for the event to either fill their Pokedex or to find a shiny creature. However, with new players coming to the mobile title every day, there are bound to be a few who may not know how to best prepare for this weekly event.

A Spotlight Hour is one of the more niche events that many players may choose to skip. However, it often provides them with a great opportunity to get their hands on some of the more obscure creatures in the franchise. This is because this event typically revolves around Pokemon with a lower spawn rate than most other common spawns.

So, what should players know before they go into the upcoming Blitzle Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO? What sort of items should they bring? Will they even be able to find the creature in its shiny variant or will they have to wait for a future event?

Preparing for Pokemon GO's Spotlight Hour: Everything to know about the weekly event

Blitzle as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing trainers should make sure they have is Poke Balls. After all, how can someone expect to catch any pocket monster in Pokemon GO without Poke Balls? Thankfully, these are the most abundant items that trainers can come across as they are given out in mass numbers by opening gifts, spinning photo disks, and completing research tasks.

The next thing gamers will want to make sure of is that they have spawn-rate-increasing items handy. Though more helpful for hardcore players and shiny hunters, having an Incense or Lure Module handy can greatly increase the general spawn rate of an area. This can significantly cut down on grinding time for something even as basic as evolving one Blitzle for Pokedex completion.

When looking into how trainers can benefit the most from a Spotlight Hour, the event bonus in circulation is often overlooked. In the case of the upcoming Blitzle Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO, they will see a doubling multiplier to the candies they receive when they transfer Pokemon from their collection. This means any creatures players are looking into transferring should be done during the event.

There is good news for shiny hunters as Shiny Blitzle will be available to catch during the Spotlight Hour. Finding Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO is arguably much more complicated than doing so in the main series since it requires players to stay mobile. However, the increased spawn rate given by the occurrence will make this process much less taxing.

One of the more overlooked details when it comes to hunting for a specific creature is what type it is and how it correlates to the weather in the area that trainers are hunting in. Much like the main series, the conditions of a given region play a huge role in detemining what type of critters can spawn in Pokemon GO.

Since Blitzle is a pure Electric-type, it spawns much more frequently in rainy weather. Though more useful for hardcore players looking to maximize their efficiency and shiny hunters, it may also help the more casual gamers when it comes to knowing where the most creatures will spawn.

Poll : 0 votes