Pokemon GO (January 4): How to best prepare for Reshiram Raid Hour?

The highly anticipated Reshiram Raid Hour will take place in Pokemon GO on January 4 at 6 pm. This will guarantee that Reshiram will appear in every raid for an hour, just like the name implies. With this in mind, many players will be looking forward to using this opportunity to get their hands on either the standard variant or the shiny version of the creature.

However, some players may not be taking into account how challenging Reshiram is to battle. Being a Legendary Pokemon, Reshiram has much higher stats than most other Pokemon, and it will also get a significant boost from it being a Raid Boss. This can leave a lot of newer players out of the fun.

Thankfully, no boss is unbeatable, and with the right amount of game knowledge and preparation, players should be able to take down any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. Here are some pointers that both new and experienced players should keep in mind before they head into battle with Reshiram.

Reshiram Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Preparing for Raid Hour against the Fire and Dragon-type

Reshiram using Fusion Fire in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To deal with Reshiram in Pokemon GO, you must first know its weaknesses. Reshiram is a Fire and Dragon-type Pokemon, which means it is weak to Rock, Ground, and other Dragon-type attacks. Pokemon GO offers many powerful creatures belonging to these elements, so constructing a raid team will be easy.

Picks like Rampardos and Rhyperior are some of the best possible options. However, experienced raid players can use a powerful Legendary Pokemon like Rayquaza and Terrakion to make the battle go much smoother. Mega Latios and Mega Aerodactyl are also great picks for those who have access to Mega Evolutions.

You will also need raid passes. If you're just looking to challenge one raid to fill out your Pokedex, you can spin a photo disk at a Gym to get the free pass given to all players every 24 hours. If you're looking to grind out these fights to potentially find a Shiny Reshiram or one with better stats, things get a bit more complicated.

Many trainers tend to plan ahead of time for these sorts of occasions to make sure they save up as many raid passes as they can by collecting the free daily ones. However, for those who do not keep a stockpile of these passes, Pokemon GO's in-game store offers raid passes for around $1 each.

Next, you will need some medical supplies. Potions and revives can be found by spinning photo disks at Pokestops and Gyms. Max Potions and Max Revives can be purchased as a pack of 10 for $1. Although these are more useful for those looking to grind raids, medicine is still nice to have after every Raid Battle.

Finally, you are going to need other players to raid with. Given Reshiram's stats, you should look to group up in parties of five or more for the best chance of taking Reshiram down. Those who may not have people to raid with can try checking social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Discord since these sites are filled with other players looking to group up.

