Pokemon GO July 10-16 (2023): Catching Some Z's, Regieleki 5-star raids, and more

With the conclusion of the 7th Anniversary Party event looming ahead, Pokemon GO trainers are looking toward a quieter-than-usual week in the popular AR title. Apart from regular shuffles in raid bosses and GO Battle League, there are no new events to jump into in the middle of the week. The Catching Some Z's event will take place at the tail end.
Niantic has caught flak from the community over the past several months because of their perceived anti-player stance. While bugs, glitches, and technical issues have been a constant, the Remote Raid Pass nerfs finally broke the dam.
Recently, plenty of players faced trouble participating in the Community Day Classic event because of issues with logging in with Pokemon Trainer Club. With the success of the 7th Anniversary event, one can only hope Niantic can build on it without further gaffes.
Komala debut, Snorlax with a nightcap, and more await Pokemon GO players this week
1) 7th Anniversary Party and Shiny Mew
Starting on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10 AM local time, the 7th Anniversary Party is slated to run until Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8 PM local time. Plenty of wild encounters, specific daily bonuses, and more are in place for the occasion.
Furthermore, the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research questline is currently available for purchase. Once acquired, it can be completed at any time to catch Shiny Mew.
2) Catching Some Z's
Catching Some Z's is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10 AM local time and will run until Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 8 PM local time. With this event, Komala, the Drowsing Pokemon, will appear for the first time in Pokemon GO.
3) Spotlight & Raid Hour
This week's Spotlight Hour saw Wailmer appear more frequently in the wild in Pokemon GO. It took place on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from 6 PM local time to 7 PM local time.
This week's Raid Hour will take place on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 6 PM local time to 7 PM local time, with Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos appearing more frequently in 5-star raids.
4) GO Battle League
The GO Battle League divisions Pokemon GO players will engage in this week are as follows:
July 7 to July 14
- Master League (3x win Stardust)
- Retro Cup: Great League Edition (3x win Stardust)
July 14 to July 21
- Great League
- Great League Remix
5) 5-star and Mega Raid Bosses
This week's 5-star and Mega Raid bosses are as follows in Pokemon GO:
July 6 to July 13
- Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdo as 5-star Raid bosses
- Mega Blastoise as Mega Raid boss
July 13 to July 25
- Regieleki as 5-star Raid boss
- Mega Blaziken as Mega Raid boss
This completes our weekly overview of what to expect in this week's Pokemon GO. Keep a tab on Sportskeeda's Pokemon coverage to stay abreast of the latest developments.