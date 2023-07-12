Pokemon GO July 10-16 (2023): Catching Some Z's, Regieleki 5-star raids, and more

With the conclusion of the 7th Anniversary Party event looming ahead, Pokemon GO trainers are looking toward a quieter-than-usual week in the popular AR title. Apart from regular shuffles in raid bosses and GO Battle League, there are no new events to jump into in the middle of the week. The Catching Some Z's event will take place at the tail end.

Niantic has caught flak from the community over the past several months because of their perceived anti-player stance. While bugs, glitches, and technical issues have been a constant, the Remote Raid Pass nerfs finally broke the dam.

Recently, plenty of players faced trouble participating in the Community Day Classic event because of issues with logging in with Pokemon Trainer Club. With the success of the 7th Anniversary event, one can only hope Niantic can build on it without further gaffes.

Komala debut, Snorlax with a nightcap, and more await Pokemon GO players this week

1) 7th Anniversary Party and Shiny Mew

Starting on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10 AM local time, the 7th Anniversary Party is slated to run until Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8 PM local time. Plenty of wild encounters, specific daily bonuses, and more are in place for the occasion.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming



Here's every task you will need to complete to get a hold of the elusive Pokemon.



sportskeeda.com/pokemon/pokemo… Shiny Mew Masterwork Research is returning to Pokemon GO for the next seven days with the 7th Anniversary Party.Here's every task you will need to complete to get a hold of the elusive Pokemon. Shiny Mew Masterwork Research is returning to Pokemon GO for the next seven days with the 7th Anniversary Party.Here's every task you will need to complete to get a hold of the elusive Pokemon.sportskeeda.com/pokemon/pokemo…

Furthermore, the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research questline is currently available for purchase. Once acquired, it can be completed at any time to catch Shiny Mew.

2) Catching Some Z's

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Zzz…



Zzz...



Huh? Wha—we’re awake! If you’re totally awake, too, why not celebrate the upcoming release of Pokémon GO Plus + with our newest event, Catching Some Z’s!



pokemongolive.com/post/pokemon-s… Zzz…Zzz...Huh? Wha—we’re awake! If you’re totally awake, too, why not celebrate the upcoming release of Pokémon GO Plus + with our newest event, Catching Some Z’s! 😴😴😴😴Zzz…Zzz...Huh? Wha—we’re awake! If you’re totally awake, too, why not celebrate the upcoming release of Pokémon GO Plus + with our newest event, Catching Some Z’s!pokemongolive.com/post/pokemon-s… https://t.co/qsIWX80x4j

Catching Some Z's is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10 AM local time and will run until Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 8 PM local time. With this event, Komala, the Drowsing Pokemon, will appear for the first time in Pokemon GO.

3) Spotlight & Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour saw Wailmer appear more frequently in the wild in Pokemon GO. It took place on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from 6 PM local time to 7 PM local time.

This week's Raid Hour will take place on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 6 PM local time to 7 PM local time, with Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos appearing more frequently in 5-star raids.

4) GO Battle League

The GO Battle League divisions Pokemon GO players will engage in this week are as follows:

July 7 to July 14

Master League (3x win Stardust)

Retro Cup: Great League Edition (3x win Stardust)

July 14 to July 21

Great League

Great League Remix

5) 5-star and Mega Raid Bosses

This week's 5-star and Mega Raid bosses are as follows in Pokemon GO:

July 6 to July 13

Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdo as 5-star Raid bosses

Mega Blastoise as Mega Raid boss

July 13 to July 25

Regieleki as 5-star Raid boss

Mega Blaziken as Mega Raid boss

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



From our Anniversary Party to Adventure Week, we have a month’s worth of excitement to celebrate seven years of Pokémon GO!



#HiddenGems It’s time to celebrate, Trainers! 🥳From our Anniversary Party to Adventure Week, we have a month’s worth of excitement to celebrate seven years of Pokémon GO! It’s time to celebrate, Trainers! 🥳🎉From our Anniversary Party to Adventure Week, we have a month’s worth of excitement to celebrate seven years of Pokémon GO!#HiddenGems https://t.co/IrA4Y14q02

This completes our weekly overview of what to expect in this week's Pokemon GO. Keep a tab on Sportskeeda's Pokemon coverage to stay abreast of the latest developments.

Poll : 0 votes