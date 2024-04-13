Pokemon GO Kleavor: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

The best moveset and counters for Kleavor in Pokemon GO and determine whether the Pokemon is good for battles. Niantic introduced this dual Rock- and Bug-type pocket monster during the Kleavor Day event on May 3, 2023. Trainers find getting the Axe Pokemon challenging because of its rarity. Even after accomplishing that, creating the best team for it can be frustrating.

In this article, we will look at Kleavor’s right attacks, counters, and performance in the mobile game.

Pokemon GO Kleavor: Best moveset for PvP and PvE

Kleavor, as seen in the mainline game (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Kleavor can be used in both PvP and PvE battles. However, this doesn’t mean you can easily win fights in those formats. You need a proper set of attacks.

Best moveset for Kleavor in PvP:

Fast Attack: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Charged Attacks: X-Scissor and Stone Edge

Best moveset for Kleavor in PvE:

Fast Attack : Quick Attack

: Quick Attack Charged Attack: Rock Slide

Is Kleavor any good in Pokemon GO?

Can The Axe Pokemon fight? (Image via TPC)

Kleavor is not a decent pick for the Pokemon GO Battle League. It doesn’t perform well in Great, Ultra, and Master League.

Below are the Kleavor’s ranking according to PvPoke:

Great League: #619

Ultra League: #457

Master League: #222

This data shows that Kleavor isn’t a remarkable fighter in PvP play. However, its PvE moveset, Quick Attack and Rock Slide, is quite helpful in scenarios like Raids and Gyms. It can deal 14.95 damage per second (DPS) and boasts 366.62 total damage output (TDO). You can inflict more damage with Rock Slide since it can benefit from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect.

All moves of Kleavor in Niantic’s mobile game

Kleavor is a dual Rock and Bug-type Pokemon that can access six moves in total.

Fast Attacks : Quick Attack and Air Slash

: Quick Attack and Air Slash Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Rock Slide, X-Scissor, and Trailblaze

All weaknesses and resistance of Kleavor

Kleavor is weak to Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves but resistant to Normal and Poison-type attacks.

Counters for Kleavor in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Carbink, Bastiodon, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Pelipper, Swampert, and Galarian Stunfisk

Ultra League counters: Annihilape, Swampert, Greninja, Golisopod, Gliscor, Cobalion, Charizard, and Registeel

Master League counters: Origin Forme Giratina, Melmetal, Kyogre, Mewtwo, Complete Forme Zygarde, and Therian Landorus

PvE counters: Archeops, Crawdaunt, Aggron, Tyranitar, Gigalith, Clawitzer, Feraligatr, and Samurott

The ongoing Bug Out 2024 event features Kleavor, Pinsir, and Beedrill in 3-star raids. You can beat them to earn their encounters.