Pokemon GO Lapras raid (December 2022): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The first part of Pokemon GO's Winter Holiday event will begin on December 15, 2022. As a result, Lapras will appear as a 3-star raid boss that trainers can battle and capture.

Originating from Pokemon's first generation of games, Lapras is a Water/Ice-type species that is considerably rare to find in the wild, and it was almost extinct at one point. Fortunately, however, later Pokemon games saw Lapras' population swell, and it can now be caught in many more locations, including in Pokemon GO.

As of December 15, 2022, trainers have an excellent opportunity to snag a Lapras of their own by defeating it in a raid.

Defeating Lapras effectively means using the best possible counters to combat it in Pokemon GO. Doing so shouldn't be too difficult since 3-star raid bosses aren't as tough as their higher-star counterparts.

Lapras is weak to Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type moves in Pokemon GO

A powerful electric-type like Zekrom can deal serious damage to Lapras in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Lapras is susceptible to Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type moves in the main game series and Pokemon GO. If trainers use these moves with a Pokemon of a matching type, they can deal even more damage, thanks to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Though Lapras is considerably durable by default, thanks to a high stamina stat, it simply can't take sustained super-effective damage for long. This is especially true when multiple trainers in the raid are hammering away at it.

Top counter Pokemon for Lapras

Kartana

Terrakion

Zekrom

Xurkitree

Lucario

Rampardos

Zarude

Blaziken

Rhyperior

Cobalion

Raikou

Magnezone

Gigalith

Conkeldurr

Thundurus

Zapdos

Tapu Bulu

Roserade

Machamp

Breloom

Celebi

Virizion

Tangrowth

Pirouette Meloetta

Alolan Exeggutor

Top counter moves for Lapras

Razor Leaf

Double Kick

Charge Beam

Spark

Counter

Smack Down

Vine Whip

Volt Switch

Thunder Shock

Bullet Seed

Magical Leaf

Low Kick

Leaf Blade

Sacred Sword

Wild Charge

Discharge

Aura Sphere

Rock Slide

Power Whip

Focus Blast

Rock Wrecker

Meteor Beam

Dynamic Punch

Thunderbolt

Grass Knot

Leaf Storm

Close Combat

Solar Beam

3-star raid bosses aren't particularly difficult compared to higher-level bosses. However, if players are worried that they might take too much damage, they may want to stock up on healing items. This is especially true if players use lower CP Pokemon or those who may not have the stats to take much damage.

In addition to snagging some healing items, trainers may want to bring along as many of their fellow players as they can. With a good group of trainers in this raid, Lapras can be defeated quite quickly.

The more time left on the raid clock, the better rewards every participating player can receive after Lapras is defeated. This includes Premier Balls, which can be used to catch the Pokemon in the post-raid encounter.

If trainers have the raid passes to repeat this raid in Pokemon GO, they may just get lucky and acquire a Lapras with excellent IV stats. Even better, determined players may even have the opportunity to catch shiny Lapras, which is pink in color and considerably vibrant compared to many other shiny Pokemon.

Poll : 0 votes