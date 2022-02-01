Pokemon GO: Litleo Spotlight Hour event guide

The Lion Cub Pokemon from Generation VI, Litleo, has been in Pokemon GO since late 2020 and is getting considerable attention from Niantic's event calendar this February.

From February 1 until February 7, the Lunar New Year event in Pokemon GO will heavily feature Litleo including the introduction of its shiny form. Furthermore, February 1 falls on a Tuesday, meaning that a Spotlight Hour event will be available from 6:00pm to 7:00pm local time.

During the first Spotlight Hour of February, players will see a huge increase in Litleo appearances thanks to the event and the Lunar New Year event coinciding.

Pokemon GO: Maximizing Litleo appearances during its Spotlight Hour

Litleo can evolve into Pyroar, which possesses a different form based on gender (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's very rare for a Pokemon to receive increased appearances from both a main Pokemon GO event and a Spotlight Hour at the same time, meaning that February 1 from 6:00 to 7:00pm is one of the best possible times for capturing Litleo.

Regardless of whether trainers are hoping to obtain a Litleo with high IVs or if they simply want its shiny form, the upcoming Spotlight Hour is the perfect opportunity to obtain them.

Thanks to the cross-section of events, players will not only see Litleo considerably more often in the wild, but also by nearly every other method in Pokemon GO.

Thanks to the Lunary New Year, Litleo will also be appearing as a 1-Star raid boss, as a reward for field and timed research tasks, and it can even be hatched from 7-kilometer eggs. Given all of its appearances, it'd be nearly impossible not to encounter Litleo significantly during its Spotlight Hour.

To prepare for acquiring Litleo during the two Pokemon GO events, players should stock up on Pokeballs. Not only this, but collecting raid passes should provide additional avenues to acquire the Lion Cub Pokemon.

Bringing improved egg incubators can be a huge help as well, allowing trainers to hatch multiple Litleo in a short amount of time. Once the events begin in earnest, it will also benefit trainers significantly if they spin Pokestops and complete field research as much as possible, during and after the Spotlight Hour.

Litleo's Spotlight Hour in 2022 may be the best event ever for the Fire/Normal-type Pokemon. For trainers hoping to evolve a powerful Pyroar or obtain its new shiny form, February 1 is likely the best opportunity they will have for quite some time. Moments such as these occur very rarely, but Niantic has provided an exceptional opportunity since these two events have aligned.

