Every Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour event in February 2022

Pokemon GO's Spotlight Hours are some of the most-loved events by the mobile game's playerbase.

Each month generally showcases four or five different Pokemon through these events. The creature will spawn far more frequently than normal during the monster's Spotlight Hour. Other bonuses for participating in the event are offered to players as well.

To make the most of these events, it's useful for players to know which monsters will be featured on each date and which bonus will be in effect. This article informs Pokemon GO players about the dates, featured creatures, and bonuses for every Spotlight Hour in February 2022.

February Spotlight Hours: Featured Pokemon and bonuses for each event

Every Spotlight Hour takes place on a Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in a player's local time.

The first Spotlight Hour event for February will take place on the first day of the month. It will feature Litleo, a dual Fire/Normal-type monster. Players will also earn double experience points for every monster that evolved during the event.

Next up, Spritzee will star in the Spotlight Hour on February 8. This will give POGO gamers a fantastic opportunity to add a Fairy-type to their collection. Additionally, a 2x Stardust bonus for each monster caught during the event will be active.

On February 15, the Generation I Poison-type, Koffing, will be spawning in abundance from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in players' local time. Trainers will also earn double XP for every monster captured during the Spotlight Hour. Shiny hunters will be happy to hear that shiny Koffing can be caught, and this event is a great time to try one's luck at encountering it.

The final Spotlight Hour event for this month will be on February 22. The featured creature will be the Electric-type, Voltorb. The active bonus will reward players with 2x Candy for each monster caught during the event. More good news for shiny hunters: shiny Voltorb can be encountered in the mobile game.

