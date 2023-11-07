Pokemon GO Magnezone PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO fans who have been steadily accruing Magnemite candy may have a Magneton available. By bringing this creature into the vicinity of a Magnetic Lure Module, trainers can evolve it into Magnezone, the final form of its evolutionary line. An Electric/Steel-type species, Magnezone has solid Attack and Defense stats, making it a great combatant in various PvE and PvP battles.

While it won't be confused for the best of the best when it comes to Pokemon GO's meta picks, Magnezone is a capable fighter in its own right thanks to its stats and type combination. If trainers intend to use it in battle, they'll want to outfit it with the right moveset for the job and stay well aware of its strongest counters.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

What is Magnezone's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvE?

Magnezone excels as an Electric-type attacker/defender in Pokemon GO PvE (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Magnezone can perform well in Pokemon GO PvE by using either Electric- or Steel-type moves, it performs its best as both an attacker and defender when using a full Electric-type moveset. Regardless of whether it's attacking in raids, battling members of Team GO Rocket, or assaulting/defending a gym, Magnezone excels when supercharging foes with electricity.

As for specific move choices, Volt Switch and Wild Charge provide Magnezone with a fantastic mix of high damage output and energy economy. Trainers will be able to hammer away at enemy targets while firing off Wild Charge regularly to ensure that opponents can't stave off Magnezone's Electric-type assault, which is only improved by the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Recommended PvE moveset for Magnezone

Volt Switch + Wild Charge

What is Magnezone's best PvP moveset in Pokemon GO?

Magnezone can be a very solid competitor in PvP (Image via Niantic)

In a similar fashion to PvE, Magnezone can go far with the Volt Switch + Wild Charge combo in Pokemon GO's PvP. However, trainers will want to pick up a secondary Charged Attack to give the creature improved type coverage, allowing it to counter opponents that Electric-type moves wouldn't be capable of. Fortunately, the Pocket Monster has access to the Steel-type attack Mirror Shot.

Not only does Mirror Shot benefit from STAB since Magnezone is part Steel type, but it also has a 30% chance to reduce an opponent's Attack stat by one stage, making it a very effective investment in PvP.

Recommended PvP moveset for Magnezone

Volt Switch + Wild Charge + Mirror Shot

What are the best counters to beat Magnezone in Pokemon GO?

Ground-types like Garchomp are Magnezone's nightmare in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Overall, Magnezone is weak to Fighting-, Fire-, and Ground-type attacks. However, as an Electric/Steel-type species, the creature takes 4x damage from Ground-type attacks, making them the best way to counter it. Fortunately, there are a ton of Ground-type picks capable of activating STAB with their attacks and heavily battering Magnezone in seconds.

If trainers are hunting for the ideal counterpicks to beat Magnezone as quickly as possible, they may want to try the following:

Groudon

Excadrill

Garchomp

Landorus

Rhyperior

Mamoswine

Krookodile

Golurk

Donphan

Flygon

Swampert

Heatran

Entei

Reshiram

Groudon's access to Ground- and Fire-type moves means it can menace Magnezone (Image via Niantic)

Even if trainers don't have access to a Ground-type Pokemon or moves, as long as they're using a high-CP/high-IV counter that can deal super effective damage to Magnezone, it should fall in short order. It may put up a fight for a little while, but ultimately, the creature doesn't have the durability to keep taking double or quadruple damage for long.