Pokemon GO map trackers that still work in 2021

Good news for Pokemon GO trainers: not all map trackers are gone, and some of them provide loads of quality information.

There is a laundry list of uses for map trackers. The most notable is probably information on Pokemon spawn areas. This can really help trainers look for elusive Pokemon that they never seem to find. Map trackers also keep note of where PokeStops and Gyms are. In addition to this information, these sites also have a social aspect that can get players connected through Discord or other platforms. This will make finding buddies for Raid hunts much easier. Here are the best functioning map trackers as of today.

What resources out there can help trainers find Pokemon?

Poke Hunter has really detailed information on a couple aspects in Pokemon GO. Like most other sites, Poke Hunter tracks the locations of Gyms as well as Raid locations. There is one big Achilles’ heel to this site, though: it only really works for certain locations. Poke Hunter has info specifically for cities in California, Oregon and Minnesota.

Another map tracker that will work for any area is PoGoMap. This will be a great tool for trainers that are dedicated to catching em’ all (or at least as much as possible). PoGoMap keeps a good record of which Pokemon are spawning at which nests. They also keep information on Gym and Raid locations.

One interesting feature that they offer is that they note which Gyms have EX Raid passes and which do not. Obviously, EX Raid battles are on hiatus due to the pandemic, but they likely will be a popular feature when they return.

Go Map is a very detailed site that keeps a good eye on the locations for PokeStops, Gyms and Nests.This can also be a big resource for PvP players. Go Map features a Pokedex that can give trainers everything they’d want to know about a Pokemon, stats and all. To go along with this is a very extensive list of guides that can get beginners up to speed in Pokemon GO PvP. These guides range from many topics including the mechanics of a battle, which Pokemon are best, and information on tournaments.

While all of these map trackers have their merits, The Silph Road is arguably the best of all of them. This site covers most of what others do and more. They have the typical information on Gym locations, Raids and nests. On top of that, though, they have a library of statistics for Pokemon. There’s a list of strongest moves, strongest Pokemon, and even the Raid bosses for the given month. The Silph Road is to Pokemon GO what Serebii is to the main series and competitive Pokemon.

Edited by Gautham Balaji