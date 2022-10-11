Pokemon GO Mawile Raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, & more

All set for this October's Pokemon GO event Festival of Lights, players are exploring the map to look out for some illuminating Pocket Monsters. With 1-Star, 3-Star, and 5-Star Raids in the game, Mawile will be seen as a 3-Star Raid Boss. It is a dual Steel and Fairy-type monster with a max CP of 1,634, but its Combat Power goes up to 12,739 when it acts as the Raid Boss.

Mawile's massive jaws are in actuality just its steel horns that have transformed with time. Although its face looks submissive, it is used to let the enemy's guard down. If an opponent goes easy on Mawile by its facial appearance, it opens its jaws and chomps them down. This fighter has no evolutionary pool but is a powerful asset in itself if used properly.

3-star Raid Boss Mawile's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

The Dual Steel and Fairy-type Mawile is weak to only two different types of moves. Ground and Fire-type attacks deal 160% damage directly to it. These have a type-advantage against Mawile, but Fire-type counters seem to make it more vulnerable.

This 3-Star Raid Boss might give an average player a tough time, but with the knowledge of its weaknesses, you can expect to pull off a win against it. Even with the CP boost as a 3-Star Raid Boss, it can still be conquered by a solo player.

Mawile’s resistances in Pokemon GO

Mawile as it appears to be in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weak to two different types of Pokemon GO, Mawile also resists a long list of attacks on the platform. Poison, Normal, Flying, Rock, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dark, Fairy, Bug, and Dragon-type moves are easily resisted by this fighter.

Bug and Dragon-type attacks deal a minimum damage of 39% and 24% to Mawile respectively. It also resists Poison, Normal, Flying, Rock, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dark, and Fairy-type attacks that only deal 63% damage to this creature.

Best Togetic counters in Pokemon GO

Weak to two different types of monsters in Pokemon GO, Mawile also resists a long list of attacks on the platform. With proper analysis of its weaknesses and resistances, you can prepare a list of fighters that can easily counter its moves.

The unique Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect comes into play when a fighter uses the same class of attack as its type. This effect, when coupled with Mawile's weakness, deals heavy bulk damage.

Below is a list of fighters that pose a challenge against the 3-Star Raid Boss Mawile in Pokemon GO. Consisting of non-Shadow and non-Mega counters, this list only has the original variants that can take down the Pokemon efficiently.

Mawile Raid Counters

Reshiram: Fire Fang and Overheat

Chandelure: Incinerate and Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang and Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin and Overheat

Entei: Fire Spin and Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Flareon: Fire Spin and Overheat

Heatran: Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Winning against the 3-Star Raid Boss Mawile in Pokemon GO might be an easy task after understanding its meta. After defeating this fighter, you will have an opportunity to capture it as it faints. Its Shiny variant is available and there is a nice chance that you might encounter it in this raid.

