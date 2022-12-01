Pokemon GO Mega Abomasnow raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

With winter quickly approaching, Pokemon GO may soon receive a change to the raid rotation. A popular Mega Raid boss is expected to arrive in the form of Mega Abomasnow, a fearsome Grass/Ice-type.

When taking on any Mega Raid boss in Pokemon GO, trainers will want to bring the best battle team possible for the job. This means countering the elemental types of the boss while also using Pokemon with quality stats and the highest CP possible.

Mega Raids also require players to band together to defeat the boss. This will ensure that maximum rewards are obtained.

Against Mega Abomasnow, in particular, Pokemon GO trainers have a fair number of counters they can utilize for maximum effect.

Mega Abomasnow is weak to Bug, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type counters in Pokemon GO

Fire-types like Mega Charizard Y are excellent counters to Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the main Pokemon series and Pokemon GO, Mega Abomasnow is weak to Bug, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type moves and Pokemon. Out of these weaknesses, a Fire-type assault is the most effective, as these moves deal super effective damage to both Grass and Ice-type creatures. Abomasnow just happens to be a Grass/Ice-type Pokemon.

However, if one doesn't have any solid Fire-type counters available, sticking to Abomasnow's other elemental weaknesses should get the job done.

Top Pokemon counters against Mega Abomasnow

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Houndoom

Mega Beedrill

Mega Gengar

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Lopunny

Mega Scizor

Reshiram

Darmanitan

Chandelure

Entei

Blaziken

Moltres

Heatran

Emboar

Flareon

Victini

Infernape

Typhlosion

Pyroar

Ho-Oh

Hisuian Arcanine

Magmortar

Arcanine

Delphox

Solgaleo

Incineroar

Simisear

Heatmor

Salazzle

Genesect

Rampardos

Terrakion

Top move counters against Mega Abomasnow

Fire Spin

Fire Fang

Ember

Poison Jab

Incinerate

Wing Attack

Rock Throw

Double Kick

Bullet Punch

Blast Burn

Flamethrower

Overheat

Sludge Bomb

V-Create

Fire Punch

Sacred Fire

Brave Bird

Rock Slide

Iron Head

When battling any Mega Raid boss in Pokemon GO, it's always a good idea to stockpile healing items, such as Potions and Revives.

Mega Abomasnow and its counterparts can still deal a large amount of damage even if players are countering them. Having plenty of healing items will ensure that when players lose any members of their battle team due to fainting, they can bring them back up to full health and get back into the fight quickly.

Bringing along fellow Pokemon GO trainers is also advised. While it's possible for very capable players to defeat Mega Abomasnow solo, it's not an easy task and can take quite a bit of time. Bringing along a few friends who follow the same counter strategies will make sure that trainers save plenty of time on the raid clock and get the most out of their rewards.

Once Mega Abomasnow has fallen, trainers can collect its Mega Energy for their own Abomasnow. If players don't have one, they'll have the opportunity to capture it after defeating this particular raid boss.

Once Mega Abomasnow reverts to its standard form, it will be available to catch during the bonus encounter. Trainers should be sure to keep some berries handy in case they need them.

