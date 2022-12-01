Pokemon GO Mega Abomasnow raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

With winter quickly approaching, Pokemon GO may soon receive a change to the raid rotation. A popular Mega Raid boss is expected to arrive in the form of Mega Abomasnow, a fearsome Grass/Ice-type.
When taking on any Mega Raid boss in Pokemon GO, trainers will want to bring the best battle team possible for the job. This means countering the elemental types of the boss while also using Pokemon with quality stats and the highest CP possible.
Mega Raids also require players to band together to defeat the boss. This will ensure that maximum rewards are obtained.
Against Mega Abomasnow, in particular, Pokemon GO trainers have a fair number of counters they can utilize for maximum effect.
Mega Abomasnow is weak to Bug, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type counters in Pokemon GO
In the main Pokemon series and Pokemon GO, Mega Abomasnow is weak to Bug, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type moves and Pokemon. Out of these weaknesses, a Fire-type assault is the most effective, as these moves deal super effective damage to both Grass and Ice-type creatures. Abomasnow just happens to be a Grass/Ice-type Pokemon.
However, if one doesn't have any solid Fire-type counters available, sticking to Abomasnow's other elemental weaknesses should get the job done.
Top Pokemon counters against Mega Abomasnow
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Beedrill
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Pidgeot
- Mega Lopunny
- Mega Scizor
- Reshiram
- Darmanitan
- Chandelure
- Entei
- Blaziken
- Moltres
- Heatran
- Emboar
- Flareon
- Victini
- Infernape
- Typhlosion
- Pyroar
- Ho-Oh
- Hisuian Arcanine
- Magmortar
- Arcanine
- Delphox
- Solgaleo
- Incineroar
- Simisear
- Heatmor
- Salazzle
- Genesect
- Rampardos
- Terrakion
Top move counters against Mega Abomasnow
- Fire Spin
- Fire Fang
- Ember
- Poison Jab
- Incinerate
- Wing Attack
- Rock Throw
- Double Kick
- Bullet Punch
- Blast Burn
- Flamethrower
- Overheat
- Sludge Bomb
- V-Create
- Fire Punch
- Sacred Fire
- Brave Bird
- Rock Slide
- Iron Head
When battling any Mega Raid boss in Pokemon GO, it's always a good idea to stockpile healing items, such as Potions and Revives.
Mega Abomasnow and its counterparts can still deal a large amount of damage even if players are countering them. Having plenty of healing items will ensure that when players lose any members of their battle team due to fainting, they can bring them back up to full health and get back into the fight quickly.
Bringing along fellow Pokemon GO trainers is also advised. While it's possible for very capable players to defeat Mega Abomasnow solo, it's not an easy task and can take quite a bit of time. Bringing along a few friends who follow the same counter strategies will make sure that trainers save plenty of time on the raid clock and get the most out of their rewards.
Once Mega Abomasnow has fallen, trainers can collect its Mega Energy for their own Abomasnow. If players don't have one, they'll have the opportunity to capture it after defeating this particular raid boss.
Once Mega Abomasnow reverts to its standard form, it will be available to catch during the bonus encounter. Trainers should be sure to keep some berries handy in case they need them.