Pokemon GO Mega Latias and Mega Latios raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

With all the hype surrounding creatures of the Hoenn region following the release of the GO Tour 2023 event, Niantic has decided to give Pokemon GO players more chances to obtain them. This includes two of the most beloved Legendary Pokemon in the franchise, Latios and Latias.

Players can challenge these two Legendary Pokemon in their Mega Evolutions throughout the Primal Rumblings event. As is customary, those who defeat these creatures in battle will earn the chance to catch them while also receiving Mega Energy.

However, since Mega Raids are some of Pokemon GO's most difficult challenges, players may need advice on how to best take down these menaces.

Thankfully, these raids can be completed rather easily for players who know what they are going up against and how to prepare for them.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything to know about Pokemon GO's Mega Latios and Latias Mega Raids

Mega Latias as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Mega Latios and Mega Latias are both Dragon and Psychic-type Pokemon, the counters for them will be more or less the same.

Both bosses are weak to Bug, Dark, Ice, Fairy, Ghost, and other Dragon-type attacks. They also have the same amount of resistances, with both taking minimal damage from Fighting, Water, Fire, Grass, Electric, and other Psychic-type attacks.

While the two Mega Evolutions are relatively the same in Pokemon GO, there are some notable differences. Mega Latias is much more defensively oriented, with its highest stat being its defense at 297. Meanwhile, Mega Latios is much more offensively powerful, with its highest stat being its attack at 335.

Players looking to take an all-out offensive approach to this series of Raid Battles should look no further than the most powerful Ghost-type in the game, Mega Gengar.

Mega Gengar is one of the few creatures in Pokemon GO to have a base attack stat of over 330. However, it is incredibly frail in exchange, so trainers must coordinate with their team beforehand.

Another great counter for this raid in most team compositions is Shadow Weavile. Weavile has the Ice and Dark type combination, which allows it to both deal super effective damage while resisting these bosses' Psychic-type attacks. However, it is a frail choice that requires some team support to be used optimally.

One of the more bulky choices players can bring for this Pokemon GO raid is Mamoswine. Mamoswine is inherently a bulky Pokemon with a high stamina stat and decent defense. This makes it a great choice for any battle in the mobile game, but it truly shines in Raid Battles against powerful Dragon-types such as Mega Latios and Latias.

In terms of optimal team size, trainers should aim to bring in a group of eight players. Since these battles are some of the most difficult in Pokemon GO, with the counters also being relatively frail, around eight players should be enough to clear this raid optimally. However, this number can differ depending on the creatures each trainer has access to and their skill level.

