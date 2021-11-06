Pokemon GO: Mega Manectric Raid counters for November 2021

Mega Manectric has returned to Mega Tier Raid battles in Pokemon GO.

Some trainers may remember when this Pokemon was in Raid battle rotation back in March. Now, trainers have an opportunity to load up on any Mega energy they might have saved up since. Mega Manectric has an obnoxiously large Attack stat (286), so trainers are going to have to be careful when battling this Mega evolution.

Which Pokemon can beat Mega Manectric in the quickest time?

Seeing as Mega Manectric is an Electric-type, there’s only one way to hit it for super effective damage: Ground-type Pokemon.

Generally, any Ground-type with a decent Attack stat should beat Mega Manetric with little to no issue. According to the Silph Road, though, Mega Manectric is almost impossible to beat alone. Even with two trainers, it’s a tough battle, but it’s only medium difficulty for a trio of trainers.

This means that battling Mega Manectric with three trainers with Ground-types leveled at 35 or above would be a good plan for success. While any Ground-type works well here, though, there are several that trainers might want to prioritize.

Garchomp, with the Mud Slap and Earth Power set, is the top-ranked Mega Manectric counter. Following behind Garchomp are Rhyperior and Landorus, the latter of which has a quicker time to win than Garchomp.

Despite not doing super effective damage, the Pokemon with the fastest time to win against Mega Manetric is Shadow Mewtwo.

Shadow Mewtwo is one of several non-Ground Pokemon that do well against Mega Manectric (Image via Niantic)

There are other Pokemon that do exceptionally well against Mega Manectric without having a type advantage. Mega Gengar makes quick work of this Raid battle in 716.7 seconds. Regular Mewtwo also has a short time to win.

Most shocking, though, is that Mega Charizard Y beats Mega Manectric in a quick time despite having a type disadvantage. Since it’s Flying-type, Mega Charizard Y is weak to all of Mega Manectric’s Electric moves.

Despite this, though, Fire Spin and Blast Burn can still outdamage Mega Manectric. Shadow Ho-oh is another Flying-type Pokemon that does well here, but only if it’s lucky enough to get Hidden Power Ground.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar