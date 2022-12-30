Pokemon GO Mega Steelix raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Mega Steelix first debuted in Pokemon GO in December 2021. It will return to the game as a Mega Raid boss in just a few days.

Beginning on December 31, 2022, and lasting until January 4, 2023, Mega Steelix will be available to raid as part of the New Year's event. This is a great opportunity for trainers to capture a Steelix and collect some Mega Energy to get a Mega Steelix of their own.

However, Mega Raids aren't easy, and trainers will want to bring along an efficient team of counter Pokemon with high stats and CP. They should also make sure they use the right moves to ensure maximum damage is dealt.

Fortunately, Mega Steelix will topple in Pokemon GO as long as players stick to the right counters.

Mega Steelix is weak to Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water-type moves in Pokemon GO

The new arrival Keldeo can deal solid damage against Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As a Steel/Ground-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Steelix/Mega Steelix is weak to Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water-type moves. If trainers utilize Pokemon that match the types of these moves, they'll deal even more damage thanks to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

However, players must be careful about how they formulate their battle team. Using Fire-type Pocket Monsters can result in them taking heavy damage if Mega Steelix is using Ground-type moves itself. However, if Mega Steelix is solely using Steel-type attacks, Fire-type Pokemon used in this raid should be relatively safe from Mega Steelix's assault.

Type advantage certainly matters when countering any Mega Raid boss. However, trainers will need to be just as conscious of their own team's type weaknesses to avoid losing Pokemon early in the battle and wasting precious healing items.

Top Pokemon counters for Mega Steelix

Mega Blaziken

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Swampert

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Mega Houndoom

Mega Charizard X

Mega Lopunny

Keldeo

Terrakion

Reshiram

Lucario

Darmanitan

Landorus

Pheromosa

Chandelure

Kyogre

Conkeldurr

Emboar

Breloom

Moltres

Groudon

Feraligatr

Mamoswine

Entei

Salamence (with Fire Fang and Hydro Pump)

Top Move counters for Mega Steelix

Counter

Fire Spin

Water Gun

Waterfall

Fire Fang

Fire Spin

Double Kick

Low Kick

Mud Shot

Water Gun

Mud-Slap

Blast Burn

Hydro Cannon

Hydro Pump

Fire Blast

Focus Blast

Sacred Sword

Overheat

Aura Sphere

Earthquake

Dynamic Punch

Surf

High Horsepower

Earth Power

Regardless of a Pokemon GO trainer's experience or battle team, they'll want to bring along plenty of healing items like Potions and Revives. These healing items will help them pick their team back up when they take too much damage.

Additionally, bringing along as many fellow trainers as possible will ensure that Mega Steelix is defeated in quick order, leading to more rewards. Once Mega Steelix is down for the count, players can collect their Mega Energy and capture the devolved Steelix.

With Pokemon GO's New Year event lasting until January 4, 2023, trainers still have ample time to defeat Mega Steelix and reap the rewards. They will want to seize on this moment, as Mega Steelix will likely be replaced in the raid rotation after the event has concluded.

