The most powerful Eevee evolution to use in Pokemon GO in 2022

Eevee is one of the most beloved Pokemon in Pokemon GO and the entirety of the franchise up there with Pikachu, Charizard, and Mewtwo. Eevee's notoriety comes from its ability to evolve into several different forms. This trait remains constant in Niantic's mobile geocaching game as well.

Debuting in Pokemon Red and Blue for the Nintendo Gameboy, Eevee could be obtained from the back entrance of the Celedon City apartment building and could evolve into just three different forms. Since then, more variants have been added as the franchise grows. In total, there are eight various evolutions for Eevee.

When it comes time for players to pick a form to evolve their Eevee into in Pokemon GO, there can understandably be a lot of confusion around the topic. Many players want to know what the "best" form is, but to determine which form that is, many factors need to be considered.

Determining Eevee's best Evolution in Pokemon GO

When considering which form of Eevee is the best in Pokemon GO, various factors must be taken into account as well as the current state of the game. For example, if there are a lot of Ice-type Raid Bosses at a given time, Flareon will perform much better than Leafeon will.

The state of the Battle League's metagame must also be considered as well as which tier of the Battle League the player intends on putting their evolved Eevee into.

Looking at the current spread of Raid Bosses (as of January 18, 2022), Fire, Bug, and Steel-type Pokemon are very common. With this information in mind, Flareon and Vaporeon are the best to use in Raid Battles given their coverage options and type advantages over these types. With this in mind, we can determine that Leafeon and Sylveon are the worst forms for Raid Battles with the current rotation.

Looking at the various leagues in Pokemon GO's Battle League, we can determine which forms have the best chance against the metagame. In Great League, there is an abundance of defensive Water, Ground, Steel, Grass, and Poison-type Pokemon. Knowing this, we can determine that Sylveon and Jolteon are the worst forms to use in Great League, while Flareon, Espeon, and Leafeon are the best.

Ultra League holds a lot of Ice, Steel, and Grass-type Pokemon. The state of this metagame is ideal for Flareon. This is because it has the type advantage over each of these types. Leafeon and Sylveon are sadly unusable in this tier due to the sheer amount of these Pokemon that can obliterate them in Ultra League.

Umbreon is a bit of a sleeper pick in both tiers. But has its uses thanks to the abundance of Deoxys in both tiers. Umbreon is the most defensive of the Eevee evolutions, so it is a safe option to pick for players who are still unsure what to evolve their Eevee into.

The state of Pokemon GO is constantly changing; from its competitive metagame to the Raid Bosses players can encounter, there is always something new in the game. With all of this information compiled, the best Eevee forms for the current state of Pokemon GO are Flareon and Umbreon.

