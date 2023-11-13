Pokemon GO November 13-19 (2023): Fashion Week, Buneary Spotlight Hour, and more

With Season of Adventures Abound wrapping up in the next couple of weeks, Pokemon GO trainers can look forward to a few more frills and thrills in November 2023. The Fashion Week event is slated to begin soon, marking the debut of a shiny fan-favorite. Buneary will also appear in this week's Spotlight Hour event, allowing trainers to catch several of them during the stipulated time.

So, what lies ahead this week in Pokemon GO?

Fashion Week, Buneary Spotlight Hour and more await Pokemon GO trainers this week

Fashion Week 2023

Fashion Week 2023 event will begin on Wednesday, November 15, at 10 AM local time and continue until Sunday, November 19, at 8 PM local time. This gives trainers less than a week to catch everything on offer.

As mentioned above, Shiny Gothita will be making its long-awaited debut in-game at the event. Once trainers have gotten a hold of it, they can evolve it into Shiny Gothorita with 25 candy and then into Shiny Gothitelle with 100 more candy.

Furthermore, Dragonite, Wooper, and Quagsire will be available in fashionable costumes for trainers to catch. Check out our Fashion Week 2023 guide to learn more about the event.

Spotlight & Raid Hours

This week's Spotlight Hour will occur on November 14, 2023, from 6 PM local time to 7 PM local time. As mentioned earlier, Buneary will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild during the event. It will also feature a 2x Evolve XP bonus for trainers to enjoy and a chance to encounter Shiny Buneary.

This week's Raid Hour will occur on November 15, 2023, from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. Virizion and its shiny variant will be available in 5-star raids during the event.

GO Battle League

This week's GO Battle League will have the following leagues active in Pokemon GO:

November 10 to November 17

Ultra League

Electric Cup: Great League Edition

November 17 to November 24

Catch Cup: Adventures Abound Edition (4x Stardust win rewards)

5-star, Shadow, and Mega Raid bosses

This week's 5-star, Shadow, and Mega Raid bosses are as follows:

5-star Raids

Virizion (shiny encounter available) [from November 9 to November 16]

Cobalion (shiny encounter available) [from November 16 to November 23]

Shadow Raids

Shadow Articuno

Mega Raids

Mega Garchomp (shiny encounter available) [from November 12 to November 16]

Mega Kangashkhan (shiny encounter available) [from November 16 to November 30]

Adventures Abound Special Research and Timed Investigation Master Ball

