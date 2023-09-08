Pokemon GO Nymble and Lokix guide

Pokemon GO is receiving a large influx of Pocket Monsters from the Paldea region courtesy of the Adventures Abound season. In addition to the rival of the region's starter creatures, Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly, many other Paldean species are coming to the mobile title in the next few weeks. This includes Nymble and Lokix, two Bug-type species that can be found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Currently, Nymble and Lokix aren't available in Pokemon GO. However, this will change on September 10, 2023, when Ultra Unlock: Paldea begins. This event will see the debut of both Nymble and its evolution, Lokix, giving trainers their first opportunity to obtain both Pocket Monsters.

But where should Pokemon GO players look to find these two species? How can they be obtained in-game?

How to get Nymble in Pokemon GO

Nymble will appear in the wild during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event (Image via Niantic)

Although Nymble will likely be available via more methods in the future after the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, its first appearance in Pokemon GO will dictate that trainers catch it in the wild. This shouldn't be too difficult, but it will have some competition.

Wild Encounters

From September 5, 2023, to September 10, 2023, the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event will be underway. During this time, Nymble will appear alongside many other Paldea region creatures like Fuecoco/Sprigatito/Quaxly, Pawmi, and Lechonk. Species like Houndour, Hoppip, Buizel, and Fletchling will also spawn in the wild during this time.

To maximize the chance of encountering many Nymble in the wild, players will want to use their Incense and Lure Modules and keep them active as often as possible. If trainers walk around while their Incense is active, they'll also refresh spawns and increase the potential number of Nymble appearances.

Players are also encouraged to catch as many Nymble as they can during this event, as the candies will be quite useful for acquiring Lokix. Pinap Berries can be incredibly helpful in this regard, as they double the candy that a trainer receives for catching a Pokemon.

How to get Lokix in Pokemon GO

Lokix is a Bug/Dark-type species from Generation IX (Image via Niantic)

Although Nymble will be found in the wild during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea festivities, trainers won't have the same luck with Lokix. For the time being, the only way players will be able to acquire this Bug/Dark-type creature is by catching and evolving a Nymble.

This will require 50 Nymble candies, which is exactly why fans should be ready to catch as many Nymble as they can to meet the candy cost. Obviously, Nymble and Lokix will appear in other capacities after the Ultra Unlock event. However, evolution or trading will be the only means to acquire Lokix during its debut timeframe.

Can Nymble and Lokix be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Nymble and Lokix take on a golden coloration (Image via Niantic)

Although Nymble and Lokix will be making their Pokemon GO debut on September 10, 2023, their shiny forms won't be available during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event. However, there are more than a few months remaining in the Adventures Abound season, so there is potential for these two common Bug-type creatures to receive shiny forms later on.

Niantic has yet to make any announcement pertaining to these two gold-tinged shiny variants. However, future events centered on Paldea or those like Spotlight Hours may see shiny Nymble and Lokix make their appearance.