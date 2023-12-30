Pokemon GO Pheromosa: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pheromosa debuted in Pokemon GO during GO Fest 2022 in Berlin on July 1, 2022. Since then, it has been available mostly through Special Research quests and a Special Raid challenge. Between January 1 and January 10, 2024, the Ultra Beast will be available as a 5-star raid boss to players in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

After you attain this Pocket Monster in Niantic's mobile game, you might want to use it in battles. This Ultra Beast is quite a volatile pick in PvP and PvE settings, but in some cases, with the optimal moveset, it can work well. This guide will provide an overview on how to use Pheromosa.

Best PvP moveset for Pheromosa in Pokemon GO

Pheromosa (Image via TPC)

The best moveset for Pheromosa for GO Battle League includes Bug Bite as Fast Attack and Lunge and Close Combat as Charged Attacks.

Bug Bite deals 3.6 damage per turn (taking into consideration STAB) and generates 3 energy. It is a one-turn Fast Attack that deals a respectable amount of damage and generates energy at a decent rate. Optimally timing your Charged Attacks is very important with a move like this to ensure you don't give your opponent free energy.

Both of Pheromosa's go-to Charged Attacks get the benefit of STAB. Lunge deals 72 damage at 45 energy and is guaranteed to lower the target's Attack by one stage. Close Combat, on the other hand, deals 120 base damage at 45 energy but debuffs Pheromosa's negligible Defense by two stages.

Is Pheromosa good in GO Battle League?

Owing to its extremely frail defensive bulk, Pheromosa is the worst Ultra Beast in PvP battles. There is nothing that can compensate for its total inability to take hits. Therefore, you should avoid this creature if you plan on playing the Master League.

Best PvE moveset for Pheromosa in Pokemon GO

Pheromosa in the anime (Image via TPC)

Bug Bite and Bug Buzz are Pheromosa's best Bug-type moves for PvE battles in Niantic's mobile game. As a Fighting-type attacker, its best options are Low Kick and Focus Blast.

The first combination deals 20.55 damage per second (DPS) and has a total damage output (TDO) of 269.51. This is boosted by Rainy weather. The second combination deals 18.62 DPS and has a TDO of 244.2. It is boosted by Cloudy weather.

Is Pheromosa good as a raid or Gym attacker?

Pheromosa has the highest DPS output of any other Bug-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO, but similar to PvP, it is held back to a great degree by its poor defenses. As a Fighting-type attacker, it doesn't even make the list, as there are plenty of better options.

What moves can Pheromosa learn in Pokemon GO?

The Fast Attacks that Pheromosa can learn in Pokemon GO are:

Bug Bite

Low Kick

This Pocket Monster can learn the following Charged Attacks in Niantic's mobile game:

Close Combat

Bug Buzz

Focus Blast

Lunge

Pheromosa's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Pheromosa has five resistances, which are:

Bug

Dark

Fighting

Grass

Ground

It has the following weaknesses:

Fairy

Fire

Psychic

Flying

The elemental types Pheromosa can hit for super-effective damage with its STAB attacks are:

Grass

Dark

Psychic

Dark

Rock

Steel

Ice

Best counters to Pheromosa in Pokemon GO

In the GO Battle League's Master League, Pheromosa struggles against the following creatures:

Hero Forme Zacian

Origin Forme Giratina

Dialga

Garchomp

Mewtwo

If you are challenging Pheromosa in a PvE raid, the following are the best counters to it:

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard X or Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Shadow or regular Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing

