Pokemon GO player celebrates 200th catch in a day with LoTR meme

One of Pokemon GO's toughest challenges, at least for trainers living outside of major metropolitan areas, arrives as part of the research tasks for Trainer Level 40. Specifically, players have to catch 200 Pocket Monsters in a single day to complete the research. One fan did so but decided to make a joke about it as well.

On the Pokemon GO subreddit, user Dream_monkey posted their completion of the 200-Pokemon catching research. However, they added an image of Frodo Baggins from the movie adaptation of The Lord of the Rings trilogy remarking "It's over, it's done."

In the comments, more than a few Pokemon GO players swapped stories of how they completed the level 40 research task, discussing the difficulty of the grind from level 40 to 50 in general.

Pokemon GO players recall stories on how they caught 200 creatures in a day

Catching 200 monsters in a single day can often seem like an incredibly daunting task, especially for Pokemon GO players who live in remote locations where spawn rates aren't exactly high. However, the prevailing advice by many fans in the comments was to play during a Community Day or use the Pokeball Plus accessory.

For Dream_monkey in particular, they stated in the comments that they had the luck of staying at a hotel during a vacation where their room was located on a Pokestop. This allowed them to sit on the Pokestop and burn through their lures to catch a large amount of Pokemon within a 24-hour time frame.

There's no real doubt at this point in Pokemon GO's tenure that players in high-population areas can easily access plenty of Pocket Monsters since spawn rates are higher in large cities. However, if trainers are willing to save up their Incense and Lure Modules for a Community Day event, they should be able to catch 200 Pokemon in the few hours that the event provides.

Granted, this strategy won't work for every trainer in Pokemon GO, particularly those that live in areas with only a few Pokestops or none at all. Regardless, Community Days boost spawns across the board, which may be some fans' best bets at completing the difficult research task. Players corroborated this in the comments as well.

Dream_monkey's statement that they took a roughly 15-hour patch to catch the 200 Pokemon required may be disheartening for some Pokemon GO trainers who wish to do the same. Unfortunately, there aren't many easy ways to accomplish this task past persistence, using an auto-catcher like the Pokeball Plus, or relying heavily on items like Incense and Lures during events with boosted spawns.

The grind from Trainer Levels 40 to 50 is one of the longest in the mobile title, so every research reward can end up being quite helpful for the experience bonus provided. Players can certainly reach level 41 and beyond without completing this specific research task, but the rewards provided certainly help.

Hopefully, players reaching the final stretch of the Trainer Level bracket can utilize all the tools available to complete the research tasks they need. Even ones involving catching 200 creatures in a single day. Players like Dream_monkey have certainly shown that the feat is entirely possible.

