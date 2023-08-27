Pokemon GO player discusses non-ticketed GO Fest 2023 Global experience

The first day of Pokemon GO Fest’s Global Edition has been a bag of mixed emotions. If you are someone who has a ticket for the Global GO Fest event, then you might not have much to complain about. However, there have been reports of some players without a Global GO Fest ticket who were expecting more from the event. At the same time, a few others in the same boat expressed that they were pretty happy with how the event was planned in the game.

In this article, we will take a look at the first-hand experience of a trainer who played the Global Edition of Pokemon GO Fest without a ticket. We will walk you through everything you can expect as a non-ticket-holder during the event.

Everything you can expect from Pokemon GO Fest without buying a ticket

Reddit user u/teffania was kind enough to share everything they received from the first day of Pokemon GO Fest without buying a ticket:

“As non ticketted players, we did not get any timed research, or collection challenges. I got one photobomber (pikachu of the type spawning that hour), rather than 5, while my partners account refused to spawn a photobomber at all (no he had not taken a photo overnight).”

As a trainer without the GO Fest ticket, they did not receive any Research Tasks that were linked to the event. This was natural as the advertisement for the GO Fest stated that ticket holders would receive additional content to enjoy during the event.

Furthermore, you will not get Rotom in the Photobomb Encounters. It will be the Crown Pikachu that will spawn in your current Habitat rotation.

“We enjoyed the chance to collect cowboy hat snorlax, heracros and catch bagon and beldum for candy. Wild spawns of heracros, cowboy hat snorlax, shellos and goomy were fairly rare, you needed to specifically hunt them down, not just sit in one spot.”

You will be able to encounter Cowboy Hat Snorlax, Heracross, Bagon, and Beldum in the wild. So, to be able to encounter uncommon spawns is a bit refreshing. Even though these spawns will be rare, you can expect to catch them with a bit of adventure.

However, you will not get to move around too much as u/teffania stated that they did not have the opportunity to be mobile to a great extent.

“As reported in advertising, we did not get any spawns of unown, or featured mons of each hour (eg heracros, pacharisu, carnivine) from incense.”

As advertised on the official website, only ticket holders will enjoy exclusive Incense spawns during the Global Pokemon GO Fest. Reddit user u/teffania confirmed that they did not encounter any Unowns or Incense-exclusive monsters without the GO Fest ticket. So, if you want the new Unown shinies, you will have to have a ticket for the event.

“Raids were plentiful, spawning new raids with short egg timers frequently. Player participation was high, it was easy to get a big lobby for kyogre or groudon in our park (a popular local spot). Other raids were all pikachu, cowboy hat snorlax, goomy or carbink - no unwanted species diluting the raid pool.”

The raids were among the most rewarding aspects of the GO Fest without a ticket. u/teffania confirmed that they were able to participate in a lot of raids; all of them spawned in quick succession if not simultaneously, and all of them had short egg timers.

They also said that the lobbies were mostly full and the featured creatures were mostly the ones that they expected from the Pokemon GO Fest. So, you should stock up on the legendary critters as much as you can.