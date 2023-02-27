Pokemon GO players struggle catching 1 Groudon, hilarity ensues

With Pokemon GO's GO Tour Global event nearing its conclusion, players everywhere reflect on their time with the event's various tasks. These tasks allow trainers to earn all sorts of valuable items and encounter various Pokemon. However, Niantic may have overlooked one tiny detail.

While the global event for the GO Tour is often a time when trainers can get together to play some Pokemon, Niantic failed to consider the possibility that players may not be able to challenge some of the new raids. The raids have become much more difficult, to the extent that even with a group of players, many are unable to complete them.

This has led to the community, once again, being very vocal about this huge difficulty spike and how it impacts their ability to progress with the tasks Niantic has presented them with. So what special challenge has the Pokemon GO community stumped? Is there any way to remedy this issue?

Reddit Reacts to Pokemon GO's New Primal Raids: Catch One Groudon

A post on Pokemon GO's official subreddit by user samcornwell

One of the biggest issues trainers are having with new raids is that many players in lesser populated areas cannot find others to challenge them with. As such, trainers have either tried assembling teams online or simply given up. However, this leaves many players a bit irritated, as not completing this task means they cannot progress with the event research.

A screencap of some helpful comments from the Pokemon GO subreddit

While some players have detailed their struggles in the comment threads of various posts, most offer the same sense of the input. Some of the best ways for players to find other trainers to grind through these Raid Battles is to use various online social media platforms.

Sites like Facebook, Twitter, Discord, and even the game's official subreddit host a community of players looking for groups. Trainers need to exchange friend codes with one another and a remote raid pass from the game's in-app shop and trainers can begin to challenge raids worldwide.

A post on the official Pokemon GO subreddit by theCamelCaseDev

One of the major contributors that seem consistent among most trainers commenting on this issue is the varied moveset of Primal Groudon. The fact that the Pokemon has access to Solar Beam means that trainers can't rely solely on Water-type Pokemon for an easy victory. They must use a certain level of strategy to succeed.

A standard solution many players have mentioned in these threads is using the Poke Genie companion app. Though experiences may vary for some players, most of the playerbase seems to deem Poke Genie the one true companion app for Pokemon GO, especially for this specific circumstance.

Overall, it is pretty unfortunate that trainers are experiencing this issue with their GO Tour tasks. Thankfully, there are many ways around this troubling detail that may wall players off from progression. While it can be infuriating, it has led to some somewhat comedic posts on the subreddit by the community.

Poll : 0 votes