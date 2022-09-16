How to join Pokemon GO Remote Raids through Poke Genie app

The popularity of Pokemon GO skyrocketed because of its support and equal attention to both casual and hardcore gamers. Despite looking easy on the surface, the game is filled with intricate strategies and complicated metas to understand. For casual players who want to play Pokemon GO in-depth, it takes more than just meta knowledge, but also a strategic mindset to beat opponents.

Pokemon GO, with ever-changing updates, events, an impressive number of fighters, and in-game items, has a vast pool of information to be aware of. This might be overwhelming for new and casual players, and for that reason, several apps have grown in popularity. App developers saw the opportunity and created different utility apps for the game, including the Poke Genie.

Join Pokemon GO raids easily from Poke Genie in 2022

With an active Pokemon GO account and a Remote Raiding Pass, players are more than ready to join the raid. The only effort-consuming process is to send a friend request to the host of the raid, but it has become a culture within the game as we can see hundreds of open lobbies in some raids.

The process begins by picking a raid boss, after which there will be two kinds of status reports on the app: open lobbies and other raids with a long list of queues. In raids with open lobbies, you can enter the raid immediately as the hosts of the raid are hosting it in real time. For raids with a queue, the queue denotes that the number of raid participants exceeds the number of players hosting the raid. Just wait in the queue to participate in a Pokemon GO raid and the right to participate relies upon the number of players that hosted the raid.

After figuring out which raid to join, hit the Raid Now or Join button in the app. Joining an open lobby can be fast, but joining a raid with a queue will place you on the waiting list and you'll be able to see your exact spot on that list.

In case of open raids or if you have managed to climb up the queue in the lobby, the host player's username and friend code will be provided. Before participating, you have to minimize the Poke Genie app and go back to the Pokemon GO app to add the host as an in-game friend. After that, you must go back to the Poke Genie app again and inform the host of your Friend Request. If the friend request is accepted by both sides, the host will then invite you to join the raid.

Once the invitation to participate is received, there will be a notification to accept it. It might take some time for the request to pop up, but once accepted, you can join the raid.

Released on the App Store in September 2016, Poke Genie is a utility mobile gaming application developed and owned by Poke Genie Inc. It helps players access the Pokemon’s quality, perfomance, movesets, and several other aspects of the game for better understanding. Available on both Android and iPhone, the Poke Genie is completely safe to use and does not violate Niantic's ToS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far