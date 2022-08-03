When does the Season of GO end in Pokemon GO?

Beginning on June 1, 2022, in Pokemon GO, the Season of GO will reach its conclusion on September 1, 2022, at 10 am local time.

Since the season's debut, trainers have encountered plenty of challenges and events. These include GO Fest 2022 and the appearance of the Ultra Beasts as well as Pokemon from the Hisui region.

With the Season of GO concluding in September, Season 11 of Battle League PvP should also be wrapping up for Pokemon GO trainers.

Regardless, there is still plenty of content to enjoy before the Season of GO ends in earnest.

Pokemon GO events and content to enjoy in August 2022

A special research package in Pokemon GO's Season of GO (Image via Niantic)

The Season of GO still has plenty lined up for the month of August.

From August 5 to August 7, trainers who make the trip to Sapporo, Japan will be able to participate in the next leg of Pokemon GO Fest 2022. Tickets are currently available. Trainers will gain access to exclusive content when they arrive in the city and explore Nakajima Park.

Trainers will also be able to participate in GO Fest 2022's conclusion on August 27. Niantic hasn't released any details at the moment, but the finale of the months-long event is sure to be exhilarating for trainers who participate.

Players also have August's Community Day to look forward to. The event will take place on August 13, 2022, from 11 am to 2 pm local time. This Community Day will feature Galarian Zigzagoon, the Tiny Racoon Pokemon.

From August 10 to August 16, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to participate in the Bug Out! event. This event will feature tons of Bug-type Pokemon for trainers to encounter and capture. This will allow players to complete their Pokedexes and rack up candies for power-ups and evolutions.

The fact that multiple events are ongoing during the month of August also means that trainers will have multiple opportunities to achieve Ultra Unlock requirements. This can lead to even more exotic Pokemon to capture.

From August 18 to August 23, PvP lovers can tune in to the 2022 Pokemon World Championships. For the first time ever, Pokemon GO will be featured as part of the championships alongside other Pokemon titles, including the mainline series' games, the Pokemon Trading Card Game and Pokemon Unite.

Here, the top trainers in the world will battle for supremacy and the grand prize, as well as the title of world champion until next year's event.

With so much coming up for trainers in August, it will be a shame to see the Season of GO end in September.

However, Niantic is likely already planning for the next season of the popular mobile title. Until more information is released, trainers will simply have to enjoy what content is available for the month. Additional developments are certainly not far away.

