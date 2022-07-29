The best team for Hisuian Cup in Pokemon GO

With the arrival of Pokemon GO's Hisui region Pokemon comes the Hisuian Cup PvP format as well. This new cup brings new restrictions along the lines of the Great League, but only certain Pokemon listed in the Pokedex are permissible in the format.

Specifically, Pokemon GO trainers can only use Pokemon from the Hisui region or Pokemon featured in the Pokedex from #387 to #493. This restricts the pool of Pokemon to quite a small selection, making the team's formulation tricky.

However, the meta has already developed itself quite well, and players have found established teams that work very well within the Hisuian Cup. Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find some of the best Pokemon options for team building.

Pokemon GO: Excellent Pokemon choices at each role for Hisuian Cup

Sneasler has emerged as a very solid opener in Pokemon GO's Hisuian Cup (Image via Niantic)

While formulating a team in the Hisuian Cup, it's important to remember that no one team is going to be perfect. Due to the type matchups and CP/stat disparities inherent throughout the game, every Pokemon always has its weaknesses.

However, that doesn't mean some Pokemon don't have strengths that outweigh their shortcomings, especially in certain PvP roles. Even with a reduced pool of Pokemon available, top contenders for the Hisuian Cup have inevitably bubbled to the surface.

Top contenders in each Hisuian Cup Role in Pokemon GO

Leads - Sneasler, Pachirisu, Abomasnow, Lucario, Shadow Luxray

- Sneasler, Pachirisu, Abomasnow, Lucario, Shadow Luxray Closers - Shadow Electivire, Hisuian Electrode, Lickylicky, Uxie, Trash Wormadam

- Shadow Electivire, Hisuian Electrode, Lickylicky, Uxie, Trash Wormadam Switches - Shadow Drapion, Hisuian Qwilfish, Overqwil, Lucario, Electivire

- Shadow Drapion, Hisuian Qwilfish, Overqwil, Lucario, Electivire Pure Attackers - Bastiodon, Pachirisu, Gastrodon, Abomasnow, Cresselia

As trainers may have noticed, more than a few of the top options are present in multiple categories. Specifically, Pokemon like Lucario, Electivire, and Abomasnow make excellent fighters in multiple roles. Utility pays in PvP, and these Pokemon are some of the most versatile in the new format.

With that in mind, players can look to these Pokemon to reliably anchor their team compositions while allowing flexibility with other options based on what trainers have available.

For a great meta team, players can rely on an Abomasnow point, Lucario switch, and Shadow Electivire as a closer. This provides a large amount of type coverage, and these Pokemon have exceptional stats in their respective categories.

Shadow Electivire does lose durability due to its shadow status but does receive a damage bonus as a tradeoff. Considering this Pokemon is one of the top closers, damage output is favored over durability, as Shadow Electivire is ideally taking on unshielded opponents.

At the end of the day, players don't necessarily need to stick to the meta to have a successful team in the Hisuian Cup. As long as they cover their Pokemon's type weaknesses, utilize the best moves for damage, and keep a mindful eye on their shields, they can be successful and climb the rankings.

It can take some trial and error, but there's a great team to suit every trainer's playstyle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far