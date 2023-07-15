Pokemon GO players unhappy with Riolu Hatch Day details

Pokemon GO is all set to add a new feature called Hatch Day, which will be similar to Community Days and Raid Days, with a specific Pocket Monster in focus. You will get special bonuses for participating in the event, such as increased shiny chance, extra Stardust, and so on.

The Pokemon to be featured in the first-ever Hatch Day will be Riolu, the Emanation Pokemon. Hailing from the Sinnoh region, Riolu is a pure Fighting-type creature released in Pokemon GO in October 2018, and its shiny form was available for the first time in February 2020.

Being a beloved critter, Riolu is an excellent choice for the debut of Hatch Days in the game. However, the community is unhappy with the details of the event.

Pokemon GO players dissatisfied with hatch distance and egg pool for Riolu Hatch Day event

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Get those Incubators ready, Trainers—Hatch Day featuring Riolu is coming July 22!

Riolu will have an increased hatch rate and shiny rate from 2km Eggs during the Hatch Day event in the game. The Eggs will also have a higher drop rate from Pokestops, and you will receive double the amount of Stardust for hatching them.

Like Community Days, Hatch Day will also last only three hours, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on July 22, 2023. You can reap the benefits of this event only during this limited period.

Given that no information was shared about a change in the 2km Egg pool during the event, Redditors assumed that the other critters in the pool would still be available. Moreover, the hatch distance has also not been reduced for the event, meaning you will have to walk at least 2km to hatch one batch of Eggs.

Since the event is during the afternoon, those who wish to participate will have to walk around in potentially hot or rainy weather in many parts of the world. Considering this, the event bonuses seem insufficient.

As usual, players expressed annoyance with Niantic's lack of concern for the playerbase. Some even suggested that this was just another gimmick they added to sell more Incubators.

Players were also concerned about whether they would have enough slots for Eggs, with many stating that they might have to prepare for the day by not spinning Pokestops, opening Gifts, or fighting Team GO Rocket members in the week leading up to the event.

Others compared the event to the increased hatch rate for Togepi during the Togetic Community Day in Pokemon GO earlier this year. Compared to this, which had a 1/4 hatching distance, this event seems like a less optimal way to get multiple Riolu.

Players even thought it ironic that although there were two other Community Days and one Adventure Week in Pokemon GO during July (which all have Hatch Bonuses), an event dedicated to hatching Eggs didn't have one.

The fact that Niantic's announcement compared Hatch Days with Raid Days was also funny to some. During Raid Days, players get five free Raid Passes, but the upcoming Pokemon GO event doesn't provide any equivalent benefits.

All these concerns have made players skeptical about the Riolu Hatch Day in Pokemon GO. However, it remains to be seen how things pan out on the day itself.