Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons The Series Celebration preparation guide

Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons The Series Celebration is a brand-new event coming to the game, which is being hosted to celebrate a fresh Netflix series: Pokemon Horizons: The Series. You can participate in this event from Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 10 am local time, through Monday, March 11, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know to make the most out of the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons The Series Celebration event.

How to prepare for the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons The Series Celebration event

Expand Tweet

Charcadet will be hatching from 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km eggs during this event. So, hatch eggs during the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons The Series Celebration event if you want to get this new Pocket Monster.

To maximize your Stardust and Experience Points (XP) from the Horizons event, consider stacking 12 eggs of 12 km from Team GO Rocket leaders before the event. Walk enough so the eggs are just about the hatch, but wait for the event to start. Hatching these eggs during the event will give you the 2x hatch XP.

You will get snapshot encounters with characters and monsters from Pokemon Horizons: The Series. So, ensure you get these unique encounters, as they will most likely not come back to GO after this event. These snapshots will also help you complete the Cameraman Platinum Medal in Pokemon GO.

Captain’s Hat Pikachu will debut during the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons The Series Celebration event. Catching these Pikachu encounters will help you come closer to completing the Pikachu Fan Platinum Medal.

You can utilize the two free raid passes that you will get throughout the season to make some decent progress in the Champion Platinum Medal.

Team GO Rocket balloons will also be appearing more frequently, which will help you make progress in the Purifier and Hero Platinum Medals.

Best wild Pokemon spawns during the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons The Series Celebration event

Captain's Hat Pikachu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

These are the best wild spawns that you can get your hands on during this event:

Scyther: It evolves into Scizor. Mega Scizor is one of the best Bug- and Steel-type raid attackers in the game.

It evolves into Scizor. Mega Scizor is one of the best Bug- and Steel-type raid attackers in the game. Fuecoco: It evolves into Skeledirge, which is a great GO Battle League attacker.

It evolves into Skeledirge, which is a great GO Battle League attacker. Captain’s Hat Pikachu: This is a new costumed monster that will have a shiny variant. So, it's worth a catch.

This is a new costumed monster that will have a shiny variant. So, it's worth a catch. Beldum: It evolves into Metagross, which is the third-best Steel-type attacker in the current meta of GO.

Best Pokemon from Research Tasks during Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons The Series Celebration event

Skarmory: This Pokemon sees a lot of play in the Great League, sitting at #8, and in the Ultra League, where it is ranked at #17 in the current meta.

This Pokemon sees a lot of play in the Great League, sitting at #8, and in the Ultra League, where it is ranked at #17 in the current meta. Rockruff: Dusk Forme Lycanroc made its debut a short while back. So, if you are still searching for this evolution, going after Rockruff is a good idea.

All shiny Pokemon during the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons The Series Celebration event

You can encounter the following shiny Pocket Monsters during this event in GO:

Shiny Scyther

Shiny Captain’s Hat Pikachu

Shiny Alolan Grimer

Shiny Beldum

Best raid bosses during the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons The Series Celebration event

It is worth raiding Captain’s Hat Pikachu as it is a rare spawn in the wild. So, if you don’t get one in the wild, raid this monster.

Rhyhorn will be available in 1-star raids, and it's worth raiding as Rhyperior, which is its final evolution, is a top 10 Rock-type attacker in GO. Rhyperior is also great in the Master League, sitting at #71.

Metagross will be available in 3-star raids, and it's well worth raiding as it is almost always relevant in any given Pokemon GO meta.

Tapu Koko (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tapu Koko got a new move called Nature’s Madness, which will give it some viability in the GO Battle League. Thus, consider raiding this legendary monster.

Mega Sceptile is the best Grass-type attacker in the game. It is worth participating in this Mega Raid if you want more Mega Energy for this monster or a Sceptile with better IVs. Raids are also a good source of encounters with this monster to increase your odds of getting a shiny version of this monster.

Furthermore, prepare a Mega Sceptile for the upcoming Primal Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO.

Since Charcadet is making its debut, consider checking out our article about its evolutions, Armarouge and Ceruledge.